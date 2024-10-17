Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Got a question about your coast? Say ‘Hello’ to our new and interactive signs.

Coastal areas in the North West are becoming chattier than ever, inviting locals and visitors to have friendly and informative conversations around climate change and coastal change.

To start a conversation, you simply need to find a ‘Hello Coast’ sign on an object and scan the QR code with your smartphone. Here in Wyre, you can find ‘Hello Coast’ signs around the Wyre Estuary on the riverside path. Once you scan the code, the signs will invite you to answer a few questions, take a quiz and ask your own questions related to climate change and coastal change. There are no apps to download or registration requests, it is that easy.

Nicola Parkinson, Engagement Officer, Our Future Coast (OFC), said:

Hello Coast and Wyre Ranger installing the new signs

“We are really excited to launch Hello Coast at the Wyre Estuary Country Park. This is a new and exciting way of engaging with passers-by and using this new technology will, hopefully, help us to chat to everyone!”

“It is also a brilliant opportunity for people to have their say around coastal change and climate change and hopefully, learn something new in the process.”

“We would encourage everyone to give it a go.”

Bea Beggs, OFC Programme Manager, based at Wyre Council added:

‘We are delighted to be providing North West coastal communities with the opportunity to ask questions and get interested in how their coastlines are being managed – these conversations will establish what communities want and need in the light of climate change and the naturally dynamic nature of our coastlines.

“At Wyre Council, addressing climate change is a key commitment in our Council Plan and we are grateful to the Department of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) for funding this initiative.”

The Hello Coast signs also be found at other locations along the North West coastline, these include:

Blackpool

Jenny Brown’s Point, Silverdale

Millom Marshes, Cumberland

The information gathered will give valuable insights into community issues around climate change and coastal change. This will be used to develop a fit-for-purpose engagement approach that suits the needs of the local community.