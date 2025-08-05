Hedgehog Rescue Blackpool - Changes

Hedgehog Rescue Blackpool was set up in 2015 as a result of Jean Turner finding a hedgehog in her garden.

She began helping sick and injured hedgehogs in her home on St Annes Road, Blackpool. The number of hedgehogs in her care has grown year on year, and in February 2020 the rescue officially became a registered charity. (1188161)

At over 80 Jean has decided to take a step back, and has all but closed her doors on taking hedgehogs directly into her home, allowing her to spend quality time with family and friends.

Although Jean's home is no longer the hub of the charity, volunteers under the name of Hedgehog Rescue Blackpool still continue to admit sick and injured hedgehogs directly into their homes. In July alone 202 hedgehogs were admitted into our care.

If you find a hedgehog out in the day and need help or advice please call 01253 800329 where we will happily take your call. If there is a need for the hedgehog to come to us we would be grateful if the hedgehog can be transported directly to a volunteer, this allows us to dedicate more time to the ones in our care.

Volunteering to help this endangered species is easy, please visit our facebook page where you can find more information or visit https://hedgehogrescueblackpool.co.uk.

Donations, no matter how large or small are always welcome, without these we could not continue. These can be made directly to Hedgehog Rescue Blackpool, sort code 08-92-99, account number 67219782.