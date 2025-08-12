Haddon Court Rest Home Sold to Eclassie Medical and Care

Redwoods Dowling Kerr is delighted to announce the successful sale of Haddon Court Rest Home, a well-established residential care home located in Blackpool, Lancashire.

This respected North West care facility is registered for 33 residents and has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality dementia care. With a ‘Good’ rating from the Care Quality Commission and a full management structure in place, the business was ideally suited to new ownership. Its excellent location, just a short walk from the beach and close to Cleveleys, also added to its appeal.

The home has been acquired by Eclassie Medical and Care Ltd, a buyer keen to expand its presence within the healthcare sector. With strong operating foundations, the new owners are well-positioned to build on the home’s established success.

Speaking on the transaction, Asif Musa, Healthcare Deputy Sales Manager at Redwoods Dowling Kerr, commented:

“It has been a pleasure to support the sale of such a highly respected care home. Haddon Court offers both a strong commercial track record and a caring, community-focused ethos. We wish Eclassie Medical and Care Ltd every success as they take the business forward.”

The previous owners have decided to semi retire after many years of dedicated service. Their commitment to maintaining high standards of care and building trusted relationships with local authorities has ensured a smooth handover and a promising future for residents and staff alike.

The deal marks the second successful sale by RDK on behalf of the client from their portfolio of homes, with the first sale – Fairhaven Care Home – also completing recently.

Redwoods Dowling Kerr is the UK's leading healthcare business sales advisor and part of the Altius Group. Altius Group is ranked as a top 5 financial advisor across all M&A sectors.