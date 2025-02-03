Gym Gear partners with DEKA to equip UK gyms for the ultimate fitness challenge

Gym Gear is excited to announce its official partnership with DEKA, a renowned fitness program created by the team behind Spartan. This collaboration highlights Gym Gear's dedication to supplying top-quality, high-performance equipment specifically designed for DEKA training and competitions. Gym owners, trainers, and fitness enthusiasts can now access DEKA-certified equipment through Gym Gear.

What makes DEKA the ultimate functional fitness challenge?

DEKA is a functional fitness decathlon that integrates endurance, strength, and movement-based exercises into a competitive yet inclusive format. It features 10 unique DEKA Zones that assess key aspects of fitness. To cater to all ability levels, DEKA offers three event formats:

DEKA STRONG : A pure functional fitness challenge with all 10 DEKA Zones, requiring no running.

: A pure functional fitness challenge with all 10 DEKA Zones, requiring no running. DEKA MILE : A combination of the 10 DEKA Zones interspersed with a total of one mile of running.

: A combination of the 10 DEKA Zones interspersed with a total of one mile of running. DEKA FIT: A demanding endurance challenge featuring a 500-metre run before each DEKA Zone, totalling a 5K run.

DEKA Logo

Supporting the DEKA community

As an official DEKA equipment provider, Gym Gear is committed to empowering trainers, gym owners, and participants by offering exclusive deals on DEKA-certified equipment. This partnership ensures DEKA athletes and fitness professionals can access the best tools to elevate their training and performance.

Emily leRoux, Director of Global Partnerships and Regional Director DEKA, Europe, APAC, LATAM, shared her thoughts on the partnership:

"DEKA has become a relentless movement, uniting a community of thousands of people who have decided they want to be better, healthier, and discover what they’re really made of. Our mission is to rip people off the couch, out of their comfort zones, and arm them with the right tools and knowledge to transform their lives. We have a giant mission, and we are delighted that Gym Gear are supporting this mission with a partnership that aims to equip and empower our gym partners and racers with the equipment they need to achieve their goals."

DEKA Event

'Partnering with DEKA aligns perfectly with our mission' – Gym Gear director

David Bulcock, Director of Gym Gear, added:

"Partnering with DEKA aligns perfectly with our mission to support functional fitness and performance training. The DEKA system provides an engaging and measurable way for individuals to challenge themselves, and we are thrilled to supply the high-quality equipment needed to enhance these events. We look forward to seeing more gyms integrate DEKA training and competitions into their offerings."

For further details and to explore the DEKA-certified product range, visit Gym Gear's official website.

DEKA Event

About Gym Gear

Gym Gear is a leading gym equipment provider, offering cutting-edge solutions tailored to the evolving needs of fitness spaces. With a strong emphasis on durability and performance, Gym Gear delivers innovative products designed to elevate training experiences and help fitness professionals achieve their goals.

Link to Gym Gear website - https://gymgear.co.uk