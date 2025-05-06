Great Places and EFL club team up for weight loss goal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Great Places and Blackpool FC have teamed up to help people lose weight and improve their health and wellbeing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The registered social landlord has given £5,000 to the Seasiders to fund the FIT Blackpool Programme, a weight management initiative which helps educate people around improving fitness levels, nutrition and general wellbeing.

The programme, which will run in different cohorts across 2025, runs separate classes for men and women and covers gender-specific topics and exercise routines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme is aiming to have 120 people attend the various courses over the year and monitor people during and after the course as well as signposting people to courses and services in their area.

Seb Draper, Blackpool FC Community Trusts Active Through Football Manager

Seb Draper, Blackpool FC Community Trusts Active Through Football Manager, said the first round of courses had been a success with four people losing a stone each.

He said: “We’d like to thank Great Places for their support as we are working together to help people to live a healthier life.

“The programme aims to help people re-evaluate their relationship with food, what goes into the food they buy, how to cook healthier and nutritious meals and giving them the tools they need for a healthier lifestyle.

“We want to support as many people as possible, so if you interested in losing weight, becoming fitter, and living a healthier lifestyle, please contact us on [email protected].”