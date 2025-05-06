Great Places and EFL club team up for weight loss goal
The registered social landlord has given £5,000 to the Seasiders to fund the FIT Blackpool Programme, a weight management initiative which helps educate people around improving fitness levels, nutrition and general wellbeing.
The programme, which will run in different cohorts across 2025, runs separate classes for men and women and covers gender-specific topics and exercise routines.
The programme is aiming to have 120 people attend the various courses over the year and monitor people during and after the course as well as signposting people to courses and services in their area.
Seb Draper, Blackpool FC Community Trusts Active Through Football Manager, said the first round of courses had been a success with four people losing a stone each.
He said: “We’d like to thank Great Places for their support as we are working together to help people to live a healthier life.
“The programme aims to help people re-evaluate their relationship with food, what goes into the food they buy, how to cook healthier and nutritious meals and giving them the tools they need for a healthier lifestyle.
“We want to support as many people as possible, so if you interested in losing weight, becoming fitter, and living a healthier lifestyle, please contact us on [email protected].”