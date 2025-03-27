Glenroyd care home residents embark on a Greek-themed cruise for Greek Independence Day celebrations

To mark the anniversary of the Greek War of Independence, residents boarded the Glenroyd Cruise Lines for a memorable Greek adventure. Captain Debbie warmly welcomed everyone on board, ensuring all passports and tickets were ready for the journey.

Greek Independence Day commemorates the Greek Revolution of 1821, which led to the establishment of modern Greece. The day coincides with the Feast of the Annunciation and is celebrated by Greeks worldwide.

The dedicated cruise team went above and beyond to create an immersive Greek-themed experience. Residents received personalised passports and ship tickets, while each table was decorated with placemats featuring maps of the journey and a welcoming message.

The cruise began with a delicious themed lunch, expertly crafted by Head Chef Mark and the hospitality team. The menu featured authentic Greek dishes such as hortosoupa, horiatiki salad, and chicken gyros, followed by homemade baklava or sponge and custard.

As the virtual cruise progressed, residents sang along to Rod Stewart's 'Sailing' and explored Greece's stunning islands and beaches. They engaged with Greek culture through activity books from Oomph on Demand, accompanied by traditional Greek music. Residents who had previously visited Greece shared fond memories of their travels. Captain Debbie ensured everyone enjoyed the views from their cabins, while Greek goddess, Karen, shared captivating stories of Greece's rich culture.

Yvonne Hand, General Manager at Glenroyd, said: “Our ‘Around the World’ project celebrates all cultures and religions. Greek Independence Day offered a wonderful opportunity for our residents to learn about Greece and its traditions. It was a pleasure to hear their stories of visiting Greece and its beautiful islands.”

Ena, a resident at Glenroyd, said: “I've visited Greece many times, and Crete is my favourite island. Thank you for bringing back these lovely memories of my travels with my husband. It truly means a lot!”

