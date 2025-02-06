Glenroyd care home partners with Valpak Limited to enhance battery recycling efforts

Glenroyd Care Home in Blackpool is excited to announce a new partnership with Valpak Limited, aimed at simplifying the process of recycling household batteries and reinforcing the home’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

A designated recycling box has been placed in the foyer at Glenroyd’s main entrance, allowing residents and visitors to drop off used batteries at any time. The team at Glenroyd has been actively participating since the box's arrival, and they invite the community to join in this essential initiative.

Recycling batteries plays a crucial role in reducing pollution, conserving natural resources, and preventing harmful chemicals from seeping into the soil and waterways. This straightforward action can yield a significant positive impact on the environment.

Yvonne Hand, General Manager at the home, said: “Partnering with Valpak Limited is a fantastic opportunity for us to contribute to a sustainable future. We are committed to protecting our environment, and this battery recycling effort is a practical way for everyone to get involved. Every small action counts, and together, we can make a meaningful difference.”

Glenroyd Care Home encourages everyone to participate in making the community a greener, more sustainable place to live.

Glenroyd care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Glenroyd provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 74 residents from respite care to long term stays.