Giving Kirkham a second chance

Natasha Hallewell, soon to be Natasha Simpkins, has opened the doors to her very first shop. Second Chance started as an online selling page, which grew into doing online lives to sell pre-loved and new childrens clothes and toy.

Within the first hour, so much stock was sold, that Natasha and her employee Jessica Lewis, had to restock the shop floor for other customers.

Natasha has a passion for this and has loved helping other mums save money by purchasing and selling second hand clothes. Natasha and Jessica are both so welcoming and friendly, when you go into the shop. Everyone who comes in is greeted and treated like a close friend. Even if the don't know you. It had a buzz and warm feeling as soon as you walked through the doors.

All the clothes are checked personally by Natasha, washed and pressed, before being sold within the store. Only good quality clothes are sold here. Being a mum to 3 beautiful girls herself, Natasha wanted to help other parents save money, whilst still being able to dress their children looking lovely.

Second Chance, Kirkham

Children grow out of clothes so quickly, being able to sell these clothes on, to help others is what she loves being able to do. Saving parents those pennies, especially in this day and age where money is tight for many families.

Second Chance is based in Kirkham, 110 Poulton Street. They are open Monday- Saturday 9.30am - 4.30pm. They will be closed from 3pm - 3.30pm Monday - Friday, and closed on a Sunday for restocking and family time.

Second Chance not only sells clothes and toys, but also will buy well looked after clothes from newborn - 5 years old, and toys, if you bring them down to the shop on a Tuesday or Thursday.

Natasha and her team, would like to thank all that have helped and supported them in the build up to the shop opening its doors, and they appreciate it more than words can describe.

So what are you waiting for. Head down to Kirkham and support a local business.