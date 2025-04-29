General manager brings wealth of experience and community spirit to Middleshaw Hills Care Home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Middleshaw Hills, Barrow’s upcoming luxury care home, is delighted to introduce Charlotte Pardon as its General Manager.

Nestled in the serene countryside near Clitheroe, Middleshaw Hills will mark the debut of Crystal Care Collection’s purpose-built, environmentally friendly care homes.

The home will provide residential and dementia care for up to 66 older people, with a passionate team of professionals using the latest technology to deliver bespoke care in a compassionate manner.

With over 15 years of experience in the care sector and a lifelong passion for supporting others, Charlotte brings a unique blend of professional expertise and a deep commitment to community engagement.

Charlotte Pardon, Middleshaw Hills

Charlotte’s journey in care began at just 16 years old, working as a care assistant. Over the years, she has built an exceptional career, progressing into leadership roles and spending the last 11 years as a registered manager across a wide range of services – including dementia care and nursing.

Holding a First-Class Honours Degree in Social Care, Charlotte is also an experienced educator, having taught health and social care in both the UK and Ireland.

Her academic roles have included lecturing at university level, where she has inspired the next generation of care professionals with her knowledge and passion. Charlotte is looking forward to inspiring the new team at Middleshaw Hills, who have already been recruited from the local area.

Now at the helm of Middleshaw Hills, Charlotte is eager to develop strong relationships with residents, their families, and the local community. Her vision is to make the care home not only a place of exceptional care but also a hub for people across the area, starting with the home’s Grand Opening on May 17 from 10am.

“For me, great care is about more than meeting clinical needs – it’s about creating a place where people feel valued, respected, and connected. I want Middleshaw Hills to be a vibrant part of the local community, where families, neighbours, schools, and organisations feel welcome and involved,” says Charlotte.

“All are welcome to join us for our Grand Opening, where we’ll have refreshments, live entertainment, and guided tours of Middleshaw Hills. We’ve already reserved rooms for our first residents and our new team are raring to go, so we’re excited to make Middleshaw Hills a home for everyone.”

The team at Middleshaw Hills looks forward to working under Charlotte’s leadership and supporting her in realising this community-focused vision.

About Middleshaw Hills:

Middleshaw Hills is designed to make a positive impact on everyone who lives in and visits the home. With 66 ensuite bedrooms, extensive communal spaces, and landscaped gardens, Middleshaw Hills offers an all-inclusive, ‘Crystal Clear’ care package - no hidden extras and no surprise bills.

For more information, to organise a viewing, or to register your interest, call the friendly team on 01200 613 256, email [email protected], or visit the website.