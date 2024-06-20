Fylde teacher achieves national award for exceptional primary science teaching

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Debbie Powell from Westminster Primary Academy, part of The Fylde Coast Academy Trust (FCAT), in Blackpool has been awarded the Primary Science Teaching Award for exceptional primary science teaching

Martin Pollard, Primary Science Teaching Trust Chief Executive Officer said, “We are delighted to announce that Debbie Powell from Westminster Primary Academy in Blackpool has been awarded a Primary Science Teacher Award for her innovative practice andexceptional dedication to primary science teaching”.

He continued “The Primary Science Teaching Trust (PSTT) works towards a vision of seeing excellent teaching of science in every primary classroom throughout the UK. We know that many children decidebefore they are eleven whether science is for them, so high-quality engaging science at primary school is vital. While not everyone will follow a career in science or related disciplines when they leave the school system, being scientifically literate is important for all children and their daily lives. Making individual decisions, e.g. about their own health and well-being through tounderstanding global issues such as climate change are dependent on a good science education.

Teachers that are doing incredible work, raising standards, excelling in tough conditions and going above and beyond what is usually expected, deserve to be celebrated. The Primary Science Teacher Awards (PSTAs) do just that - celebrate, reward and provide continued support for these deserving teachers.

Cooper Sales (6), Debbie Powell, Maj Tornea (7), Emmanuella Chuckwama (7)

Winners of a PSTA in 2024, receive £1000 personal prize money, a selection of TTS science resources (sponsored by TTS Group) for the school and a year’s Association for Science Education (ASE) membership. Debbie will be inducted into the ‘Primary Science Teacher College’ as a College Fellow where she will have access to many benefits including receiving funding and support from the Primary Science Teaching Trust to continue and expand her remarkable work in primary science education.

Each of our PSTA winners has achieved fantastic things in primary science – inspiring children in their own schools as well as supporting science in their wider communities.”

Scarlett Wilkes, FCAT Director of Science said “The Fylde Coast Academy Trust is extremely proud of Debbie’s achievements in primary science teaching and of her being one of only five winners across the country. The Primary Science Teachers Award will hopefully inspire other science teachers to demonstrate innovative practice and dedication to the teaching of science”