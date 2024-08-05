Fylde Coast resident shortlisted for Positive Role Model: LGBT Award National Diversity Awards

Bradley Baines from Fylde Coast has been shortlisted for the Positive Role Model: LGBT Award in this year’s National Diversity Awards in association with HSBC UK. It’s a huge achievement to reach this stage as from over 90,000 nominees, 125 finalists in 10 categories have been named in recognition of their dedication to advancing equality, diversity and inclusion.

Bradley has been shortlisted for his outstanding contributions and impactful work across various fields. Working as an outreach worker for the NHS Gender Service, Bradley is dedicated to supporting the trans community through crucial peer support services. In addition to his professional role, Bradley volunteers with local charities, providing invaluable support and resources to those in need. As a passionate musician, Bradley also donates his time to perform at local and national pride events, bringing joy and solidarity to the LGBTQ+ community.

The heart of Bradley’s daily work lies in his role as a trans influencer on TikTok. With over 50,000 followers, Bradley shares his personal journey, highlighting the joys and challenges of his transition. Through regular posts, that educate and raise awareness about transgender issues, aiming to destigmatize the transition process and foster a more inclusive society. His efforts have not only built a supportive online community but also contributed significantly to the broader understanding and acceptance of trans people worldwide.

Winners will be announced on October 4, 2024 at the prestigious 13th National Diversity Awards in the stunning Liverpool Anglican Cathedral.

Bradley smiling at Sparkle Trans Pride Manchester

A highlight in the diversity calendar, the National Diversity Awards unite UK citizens irrespective of race, faith, religion, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, disability and culture. Hailed as the ‘Golden Globes’ of the diversity world, this year’s event will be hosted for the second year running by world-renowned broadcaster, author, presenter and journalist Clare Balding, CBE who, in her life and through her work, champions diversity, inclusion and equity.

“I’m honoured and delighted to return as host for these uplifting and inspiring awards. It’s so important to recognise individuals, organisations and charities going above and beyond to unite their communities, making them stronger, safer and happier,” says Clare Balding, CBE. “The National Diversity Awards celebrate all that’s good and powerful in an inclusive society and bring much deserved attention to community heroes whose hard work and achievements might otherwise go unnoticed.”

Nominees were put forward for one of these categories:

· Positive Role Model: Age / Disability / Gender / LGBT / Race, Faith or Religion

National Diversity Awards 2024 Finalist Social Media Graphic

· Community Organisation: Age / Disability / Gender / LGBT / Race, Faith or Religion / Multi-Strand

· Lifetime Achiever

· Celebrity of the Year

· Entrepreneur of Excellence

· Diverse Company of the Year

The finalists in the Positive Role Model: LGBT category are:

Lucy Clark, Steven Braines, Sab Samuel aka Aida H Dee, Tom Payne, Bradley Baines, Katie Neeves, Pank Sethi and Pliny Sooccoormanee

“I am incredibly grateful and honored to be nominated. I’m eagerly looking forward to meeting the other nominees and networking with individuals from across the country who are all dedicated to the same cause.” Bradley Baines

“These Awards honour the unsung heroes transforming lives and perceptions through their unwavering commitment,” says Paul Sesay, CEO of Inclusive Companies, and founder of the National Diversity Awards. “They also serve to inspire the next generation of diversity advocates to be courageous, take a stand and make a meaningful impact in their communities.”

