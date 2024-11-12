Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the dedicated charity for Blackpool Teaching Hospitals, Blue Skies Hospitals Fund is the catalyst for positive transformation within the hospitals across Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde. The efforts of the team create meaningful differences every single day to all patients and their family and friends.

Give a Gift’ is an annual appeal, run by the charity, with one clear aim in mind, which is to fund Christmas gifts for all hospital patients across the community on Christmas Day.

Once again, there will be around 1,000 patients, the majority of which are over 60 years of age, who will wake up in a hospital bed on Christmas morning. Some of these patients may have no family or friends visiting them with any festive cheer.

Lynn Peat, Blue Skies Community Fundraiser, made a single telephone call to Bob Marsden, Regional Charity Steward for the North Fylde, Blackpool and South Fylde Groups to ask if the local lodges and chapters could possibly help with this year’s Christmas appeal.

Fylde Coast Masons announced as Main Sponsor of Blue Skies Christmas ‘Give a Gift’ Appeal 2024

Bob immediately consulted with his colleagues and without hesitation, he received 100% backing from each of the Chairmen and Charity Stewards of all three groups.

Bob Marsden said, “Bearing in mind that every Fylde Coast Freemason, or their families will at one time, or another have been assisted by Blackpool Victoria Hospital and taking into consideration that a lot of our lodges and chapters already donate to ‘Blue Skies’, I felt that we could help with this time-sensitive appeal before Christmas. Our original target was to raise £1,500. This was only a proportion of the total funds that are needed. Following a fantastic uptake of the appeal from lodges and chapters across all three groups, we are delighted to announce that the current running total is almost £4,000 with pledges and donations still coming in. This has resulted in the Fylde Coast Groups of Masonic lodges and chapters being credited as the ‘Main Sponsor’ of Give a Gift Appeal 2024, with our branding being printed on every single gift bag that is distributed across the hospital on Christmas Day. This has been coupled with a promotional video produced by the hospital, featuring all three group chairmen and their group charity stewards ‘giving that gift’”.

Bob Marsden continued, "This not only exemplifies the great work that we do for local charities in our region, but is also a stunning example of that important 'community engagement’, when it is most needed".

Lynn Peat commented “We are so grateful to Bob and the Groups of Masonic lodges and chapters that have been so very generous in helping the charity with this year’s Christmas appeal. This will make a huge difference to each and every one of our patients and put a smile on so many faces on Christmas morning".