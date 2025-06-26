Fundraiser for Blackpool Victoria Hospital Swan Team

Please donate & spread the word.

On July 1 for 31 days Julie Dean and Chelsea Fenton will be doing the Stonehenge challenge of 199 miles each either jog, walk, bike around Blackpool.

We will be raising money for Swan to buy Swan covers at Blackpool Victoria Hospital. Swan covers are used to cover a patient who have passed away when the porters are escorting the patient to the hospital mortuary.

Unfortunately, they only have one, and it’s a bit tired and in need of repair. When Julie and Chelsea found this out, they wanted to raise money to buy more.

Blue Skies Hospital Fund

They are £200 each so they are doing this in hope to raise £1000 to buy five. When the cover is getting washed, the porters have to use a blue cover, which upset them both, as it doesn’t depict the swan logo which is well recognised in the hospital as the symbol for care and compassion at end of life and in bereavement.

The cover is pale blue with the swan logo on it; this cover raises awareness and encourages people stand to one side to show respect.

We are asking people to either donate on JustGiving page or to sponsor us, it does not matter how small or big it is, it's the thought.

Thank you so much in advance, lots of love Chelsea & Julie x

https://www.justgiving.com/page/chelseafentonjuliedean1?newPage=true