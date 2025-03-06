From Near-Death to Thriving Entrepreneur: Elizabeth McQuillan’s Inspiring POWERHOUSE Journey Hits Amazon No.1 Bestseller in Eight Categories!

Elizabeth McQuillan, a dynamic entrepreneur and founder of Flamingo Business, is celebrating the phenomenal success of her latest co-authored book, POWERHOUSE, which has officially reached Amazon No.1 Bestseller status in eight different categories. The book brings together sixteen extraordinary women, each sharing their powerful stories of resilience, ambition, and success.

Elizabeth’s journey is one of extraordinary strength. At just eleven years old, she was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder requiring an urgent bone marrow transplant. Her sister’s life-saving donation gave Elizabeth a second chance—one that ignited a lifelong mission to live each day with purpose and passion.

Fast forward to 2020, Elizabeth faced another life-altering moment. Leaving behind a successful 14-year teaching career, she was ready to step into entrepreneurship with a new car finance business—only for the pandemic to derail her plans. Undeterred, she turned adversity into opportunity, launching Flamingo Associates and achieving s within just three months. Her innovative approach to sales, branding, and networking led to £4 million in business within three years.

Recognizing the power of in-person connections, Elizabeth founded Flamingo Business, a vibrant community dedicated to supporting female entrepreneurs. From intimate networking dinners to large-scale events, including the prestigious Flamingo Business Awards, she has built a movement that empowers women to scale their businesses through connection and collaboration.

Elizabeth McQuillan, now.

POWERHOUSE poses the question: Are we born a powerhouse, or are we made one through life’s challenges? This book captures the journeys of sixteen incredible women, offering raw, inspiring insights into overcoming adversity and building success.

The co-authors of POWERHOUSE include:

• Elizabeth McQuillan – Powerhouse

• Elizabeth Warburton – The Power in Being Brave

11 year-old Elizabeth recovering from her bone marrow transplant.

• Kim Antrobus – Temptress of Change

• Louise Cadman – She Believed She Could, and She Did

• Lucy Anjuna – Always Be the Leading Lady of Your Own Life

• Caroline Hargreaves – This Is Not How My Story Ends

Powerhouse book cover

• Nicole Geddes – Show Up Like a Showgirl

• Karen Nicholson – 0-60 in a Chapter

• Donna Amos – Seat at the Table

• Seema Dalvi – Live Like a Goddess and Do the Right Thing

• Jennifer Parker – Never Settle

• Ann Shirley – Breaking the Bias

• Debbie-Lyn Connelly-Lloyd – Dream It, Believe It, Achieve It

• Amanda Shearer – Finding Miss Moneypenny

• Rachael Hover – Embrace Your Uniqueness

• Lindsey Fairhurst – You Can Live Life by Design, Not by Default

• Louisa Herridge – On the Other Side of Fear

Now, with its Amazon No.1 Bestseller achievement in eight categories, POWERHOUSE is making waves in the entrepreneurial world, proving that resilience and ambition can truly rewrite success stories.