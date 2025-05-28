From Blackpool to Poland: The Journey of the White Eagle

During the war, Blackpool was home to RAF bases. Many Polish pilots trained and lived in the area. After the war, many of them couldn’t return to Poland because it was under communist rule. Some of these brave men, including pilots from famous Polish squadrons, stayed in Britain and helped build the Polish community here.

The White Eagle Club was a respected and elegant place. Men had to wear a tie to enter – if someone forgot, they could borrow one at the door. The club served traditional Polish food and hosted concerts, patriotic events, wedding parties, and evenings full of memories. It was full of life and pride. Many people from Blackpool joined the events, and they still remember the club with warmth.

The club closed in 1999, and the building was sold. In the second half of 2019, its two most important symbols – a sculpture of a white eagle and a commemorative plaque unveiled by Polish President Ryszard Kaczorowski – were removed from the building and put up for sale by an antique dealer.

Thanks to Maciej Serocki and many kind supporters, £2,700 was raised in only three days to buy the items. The terracotta eagle had been painted many times over the years. It was carefully cleaned and restored by Wanda Zawistowska’s conservation team. The damaged beak was fixed, and the crown was covered with real gold leaf.

The restored sculpture of the White Eagle was unveiled at the Polish Air Force Museum in Dęblin during the opening of a special exhibition, Skies Over Britain, on 15 September 2020. The exhibition marked the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain and honours the contribution of Polish pilots. Since then, the eagle has remained on display, serving as a powerful reminder of the bravery and legacy of the Polish airmen who fought in the war and made the UK their home.

At Layton Cemetery in Blackpool, many Polish soldiers are buried. Their graves remind us of their courage and their fight for the freedom of Europe.

The story of the White Eagle Club is not just about a building. It is about friendship, memory, honour, and Polish-British unity. The eagle from Blackpool was not lost – it returned home as a symbol that still connects people across the Channel.

If you are interested in Polish culture and want to celebrate the Polish contribution to our shared freedom, come to the Polish Heritage Day events happening across England. This year, events will be held in Blackpool on Saturday 7 June and in Preston on Sunday 8 June. For more details, visit the organisers’ Facebook pages: Blackpool Polish Community and Bridge Over Borders.

1 . Contributed A rare photograph from the 1990s showing members of the White Eagle Club in Blackpool. One of the last images taken inside the club before it closed in 1999. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed The restored White Eagle sculpture, once displayed at the White Eagle Club in Blackpool. After careful conservation, the eagle was returned to Poland, where it now honours the memory of Polish pilots in the Air Force Museum in Dęblin. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Captain Jan Martens holding a photo of the Spitfire he flew at the start of World War II. In later years, he flew bombers as part of his military service. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed On the right Captain Jan Martens, Polish pilot, pictured with fellow servicemen during World War II. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

5 . Contributed The White Eagle Club on Hornby Road in Blackpool. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales