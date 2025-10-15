Freemasons back One Fylde’s green and inclusive recycling programme.

L-R: One Fylde recycling team clients with St Anne’s Lodge No 2457; Bill Hembrow, Lodge Secretary & Mike Hornby, Lodge Treasurer.

One Fylde is celebrating a generous £400 donation from the Freemasons St Annes Lodge No2457; long-standing supporters of the charity and its life-changing work with adults who have learning disabilities and autism.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The connection between One Fylde and St Annes Lodge is a personal one. A member of the Lodge has a close family connection to one of One Fylde’s clients, who proudly works as part of the organisation’s Recycling Team; a valued social enterprise providing meaningful work experience and skills development under the supervision of One Fylde’s qualified and caring staff.

The Recycling Team plays an important role in the local community, collecting cardboard and soft plastics from local businesses for a donation before sorting, processing and bailing the materials for recycling. Every step of this process is carried out by the people One Fylde supports, all of whom have received accredited training from Myerscough College to ensure they can operate safely and confidently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the success of this service relies on a vital resource - One Fylde’s fleet of minivans, which transport clients to and from their shifts and collect recyclable materials from local partners. These vehicles are now in urgent need of replacement to keep the service running and expand its reach.

One Fylde Recycling Team MiniBus Appeal https://onefylde.enthuse.com/cf/minibus-appeal

The £400 donation from the Freemasons St Annes Lodge will kick-start fundraising efforts for a much needed new vehicle; a crucial investment to ensure One Fylde’s recycling and gardening services can continue to thrive.

Hannah Fletcher, Enterprise Business Manager at One Fylde said: “We’re absolutely thrilled and deeply grateful to the Freemasons St Annes Lodge for their continued support. Their generosity helps us take the first step towards replacing our essential vehicles, which enable our clients to gain real work experience, build confidence, and make a positive impact in their community.”

This act of kindness reflects the wider importance of community and business support for charities like One Fylde. Local businesses that partner with the Recycling Team not only contribute to a more sustainable Fylde Coast but also empower people with learning disabilities and autism to lead meaningful, independent lives.

Bill Hembrow, Secretary from St Annes Lodge No2457 added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve seen first-hand the difference One Fylde makes to people’s lives. Supporting their work isn’t just about giving a donation, it is about helping people gain dignity, purpose and inclusion through meaningful work. We’re proud to play a small part in that.”

One Fylde hopes that this generous donation will inspire more local businesses and community members to get involved and support their ongoing fundraising efforts for new vehicles; ensuring that their teams can continue to drive opportunity and sustainability across the Fylde Coast.

To find out more about how you can support this inspiring charity and help fund invaluable initiatives that empower individuals with learning disabilities and autism to thrive and feel valued in society please reach out to our Head of Fundraising, [email protected].