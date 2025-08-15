Free September gardening workshops at Dobbies Preston store

Suitable for gardeners of all ages and abilities

Dobbies Garden Centres is inspiring gardeners in Preston this September with two free-to-attend gardening workshops, Little Seedlings Club and Grow How, suitable for all ages and abilities.

September’s Little Seedlings Club, Incredible Orchards, is designed for children aged 4-10 years old and takes place on Sunday 7 September. During this workshop, children at the Preston store will learn about the fascinating world of orchards, how fruit trees grow and the ways the orchards change with the seasons, alongside the importance of these spaces as habitats for wildlife, including bees, birds and beetles.

The children’s gardening club sessions are designed to be fun and interactive, and attendees will also get the chance to take part in an apple tree craft activity.

Dobbies’ Grow How sessions, Mow & Grow, are taking place on Wednesday 3 and Saturday 6 September at 10:30am and 3:30pm at the Preston store. September’s topic is all about lawncare and seasonal planting. It’s an interactive session that takes around half an hour with a live demonstration, followed by a Q&A session with a member of Dobbies’ Green Team. Attendees will discover top tips and gardening know-how, to take back to their own garden space, as a well as a demonstration on planting a bulb lasagne to give flowers from late autumn right through to spring 2026.

Dobbies’ Plant Buyer, Nigel Lawton, is passionate about supporting the nation in their gardening efforts. He said: “Autumn is a great time of year in the gardening calendar and our free-to-attend workshops at the Preston store showcase just how accessible and fun this hobby is. These sessions are designed for gardeners of all ages and abilities.

“Those attending our Little Seedlings Club will discover the wonders of an orchard, and September’s Grow How session, Mow & Grow, will help give gardeners the confidence to get ahead of the season by preparing the garden for the cooler months while ensuring a colourful bloom right the way through to next year with carefully selected bulbs.”

Those interested in learning more about gardening workshops at Dobbies Preston are encouraged to visit the website to reserve their spot for the free Little Seedlings Club and Grow How workshops. www.dobbies.com/events.