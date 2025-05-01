FREE Football Fun for Girls in School Years 4 & 5

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CN Sports Launches Free Wildcats girls sessions Every Thursday at Lytham St Annes High School until the end of June

The Weetabix Wildcats program, a Football Association initiative, offers non-competitive football sessions for girls These sessions, designed to be fun and inclusive, focus on developing skills, promoting friendships, and getting girls active in a safe environment. The program emphasizes inclusivity, welcoming girls of all abilities and backgrounds.

Key Features of Weetabix Wildcats:

Fun and Non-Competitive: The sessions prioritize enjoyment and skill development over winning.

Inclusive Environment: Girls of all abilities and backgrounds are encouraged to participate.

Skill Development: Focus on developing agility, balance, and coordination through various games and activities.

Friendship Building: Provides a space for girls to meet and connect with other girls who share an interest in football.

Female Coaches and Volunteers: Many sessions utilize female coaches and volunteers, providing positive role models and demonstrating the possibilities for women in football.

Community Involvement: Partnerships with local clubs and community trusts help to expand the program and make it accessible to more girls.

Growing the Female Game: The program supports the growth of the female game and aims to inspire the next generation of female athletes.

FREE wildcats Sessions

The Sessions are completly Free of charge and aimed at girls in Current School years 4 and 5,

They take place every Thursday evening between 5 and 6pm at Lytham St Annes High School

To book please contact CN Sports Scretary and Coach Lee Good on 07825 588853 or email [email protected]

CN Sports are a not for profit grassroots football club provideing Football activities and teams for girls and boys from 4 to 15 years, we currently have 20 teams at various age groups and an adult ladies team

For more details Visit

https://cnsports.co.uk/