Frank Turner teams up with Kind Hearted Thieves to release new single "Sublime" in support of autism assessments for children

Independent folk-rock band Kind Hearted Thieves have joined forces with chart-topping singer-songwriter Frank Turner on a powerful new single, “Sublime”, out now on all streaming platforms. More than just a song, Sublime marks the launch of a charitable GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for two children to receive private autism assessments — helping them bypass the long NHS waiting lists and access life-changing support sooner.

The song was inspired by a deeply personal moment, when frontman Jay overheard his autistic daughter quietly telling herself she “wasn’t good enough.” That heartbreaking moment led to the creation of Sublime — a soaring, affirming anthem designed to act as a mantra for anyone struggling with self-worth.

“I wanted to write something she — or anyone — could repeat when they’re hurting. Something that reminds you that you're not just enough... you're sublime,” says Jay

The Urgency of the Cause

According to the latest data (NHS Digital, March 2024), over 212,000 people in England are currently waiting for an autism assessment. Despite NICE guidance stating that no one should wait longer than 13 weeks, 89% of people wait significantly longer, with some areas facing average delays of 2.7 years — including Blackpool, where Kind Hearted Thieves are based.

These delays are not just inconvenient — they can be life-altering. Missed early intervention, prolonged confusion, and a lack of support all contribute to mental health struggles. A study published in Autism (Cassidy et al., 2018) found that 66% of autistic adults who experienced delays in diagnosis reported lifetime suicidal thoughts, with many also experiencing self-injurious behaviour.

“We're aiming to raise enough to fund private assessments for two children — a small step, but one that could change lives. We hope the song brings comfort, and the campaign brings action,” adds Jay.

How to Help

Stream the single “Sublime” on all major platforms

on all major platforms Donate or share the GoFundMe campaign : GoFundMe

: Raise awareness by sharing the story and the stats

This release is another example of Frank Turner's and Kind Hearted Thieves’ commitment to using music for good — combining emotional storytelling, grassroots activism, and a genuine DIY spirit.