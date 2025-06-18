Frank Turner teams up with Kind Hearted Thieves to release new single "Sublime" in support of autism assessments for children
The song was inspired by a deeply personal moment, when frontman Jay overheard his autistic daughter quietly telling herself she “wasn’t good enough.” That heartbreaking moment led to the creation of Sublime — a soaring, affirming anthem designed to act as a mantra for anyone struggling with self-worth.
“I wanted to write something she — or anyone — could repeat when they’re hurting. Something that reminds you that you're not just enough... you're sublime,” says Jay
The Urgency of the Cause
According to the latest data (NHS Digital, March 2024), over 212,000 people in England are currently waiting for an autism assessment. Despite NICE guidance stating that no one should wait longer than 13 weeks, 89% of people wait significantly longer, with some areas facing average delays of 2.7 years — including Blackpool, where Kind Hearted Thieves are based.
These delays are not just inconvenient — they can be life-altering. Missed early intervention, prolonged confusion, and a lack of support all contribute to mental health struggles. A study published in Autism (Cassidy et al., 2018) found that 66% of autistic adults who experienced delays in diagnosis reported lifetime suicidal thoughts, with many also experiencing self-injurious behaviour.
“We're aiming to raise enough to fund private assessments for two children — a small step, but one that could change lives. We hope the song brings comfort, and the campaign brings action,” adds Jay.
How to Help
- Stream the single “Sublime” on all major platforms
- Donate or share the GoFundMe campaign: GoFundMe
- Raise awareness by sharing the story and the stats
This release is another example of Frank Turner's and Kind Hearted Thieves’ commitment to using music for good — combining emotional storytelling, grassroots activism, and a genuine DIY spirit.