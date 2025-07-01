Four nurseries celebrate first place float competition

Four nurseries in the Blackpool region are celebrating winning first place for their vibrant float in the Lytham Club Day Parade at the weekend.

Lytham was alive with energy, colour, and community spirit as the town came together to celebrate this year’s Lytham Club Day, and four nurseries part of the Kids Planet Day Nurseries Group, were proud to be at the heart of the festivities.

Bringing together the creativity and teamwork of Kids Planet Ansdell, Clifton Lodge, Lytham Lodge, and Shepherd Lodge, the team designed a vibrant float themed “Kids Planet Go Outdoors”.

Kids Planet was awarded first place for Best Dressed Nursery Float, a moment of immense pride for everyone involved.

The Kids Planet 'Go Outdoors' float at the Lytham Club Day

The float celebrated their commitment to nature-based education through the Udeskole approach, which prioritises outdoor learning and encourages children to step outside the traditional classroom setting. This fosters hands-on, real-world experiences, helping children connect with their surroundings and engage in active learning beyond the indoors.

With every element handmade by the children and staff, the float was a joyful tribute to outdoor play, sustainability, and early years curiosity.

The sun shone, the crowds cheered, and the atmosphere was full of joy and celebration. From start to finish, it was a day that highlighted everything Lytham Club Day stands for, community, creativity, and connection.

Hannah Farman nursery manager of Kids Planet Lytham Lodge said: “We had such a fantastic time creating this float with the help of the creative minds of the nursery children.They love learning through play and exploring outdoors, so our theme of ‘Go Outdoors’ was the perfect fit.

"The community have always been so supportive of our nurseries in the area and it was a lovely way to interact and show them what we’ve been up to. We’re already excited for next year!”