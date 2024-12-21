Former local radio DJ returns to the airwaves across Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Central Radio North West is delighted to announce that seasoned broadcaster Ian Shepherd will be joining their team as a presenter, bringing his unparalleled passion, flair, and connection to the community back to the local airwaves.

Ian, affectionately known as “Shep” to his loyal followers, is a well-known voice across Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde after fronting the flagship 'Home Run' show for around 15 years on Blackpool's former local radio station, Radio Wave before its purchase, rebrand and relocation to outside of the resort back in 2020.

Shep has a rich history of engaging audiences and built a reputation for his dynamic broadcasting style, engaging interviews, and genuine rapport with the community.

This exciting development marks a new chapter for local radio in Blackpool, as Central Radio which launched in Blackpool on DAB in September 2022 continues to strengthen it's commitment to delivering quality programming that resonates with listeners across the region.

Ian at one of his community interviews speaking with Abby Newby from local charity 'N-Vision' during his time at Blackpool’s former local radio station Radio Wave.

Station Director Steven Normyle expressed his enthusiasm for Ian’s arrival:

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Ian Shepherd to the Central Radio family. Ian is a true local radio legend who has dedicated his career to entertaining, informing, and connecting with audiences in Lancashire and beyond."

"His passion for radio and his love for this region is evident in everything he does, and we know he will be a fantastic addition to our station."

"Our listeners can look forward to vibrant shows packed with great music, lively conversation, and the unmistakable energy Ian brings to the mic.”

Ian Shepherd pictured in Blackpool's Radio Wave studio before its closure and relocation.

Ian himself shared his excitement about joining Central Radio North West:

“Local radio is the heartbeat of a community, and I’m incredibly excited to be part of Central Radio’s journey. I can’t wait to get back on the air, connect with listeners, and share stories, laughter, and, of course, some brilliant tunes. It feels fantastic to be back doing what I love most and to work with such a passionate team.”

Ian Shepherd’s debut show is set to air in the new year with him taking to the stations flagship weekend breakfast show, each Saturday and Sunday morning between 6am - 10am with the first show being Saturday 4th January 2025.

Listeners can hear Ian broadcasting on DAB across most of Lancashire from one of the stations 6 localised DAB transmitter sites including Blackpool, Preston, Chorley, Blackburn and Burnley.

The station also has a free mobile app and can hear Central Radio on smart speakers “Alexa, play Central Radio North West.