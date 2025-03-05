Flippin' brilliant: That's our Choir Church Festival for schools from across Lancashire

Children from schools across Lancashire (specifically Preston, Ribchester, Accrington, Burnley and Tarleton) descended on Blackburn Cathedral yesterday for the latest Diocesan ‘Choir Church Festival’.

Choir Church is a model for new worshipping communities, built around children’s choirs in schools, led in partnership with local churches.

The annual festival celebrated the best in school Choir Church choral excellence and it was supported by Rt Rev. Philip North, Bishop of Blackburn, who has previously described Choir Church as a personal ‘passion project’.

It offers worship, musical excellence, and spiritual formation designed to build and grow congregations, while working for social justice. It is principally school-based, but the worship is open to the wider community of parents, teachers, neighbours and friends.

During a break Bishop Philip chats to some of the youngsters who attended the Choir Church Festival

Choir Churches are currently growing in number across Lancashire, in the wake of an injection of innovation funding from the national church in 2022.

County Schools taking part in the festival this year were …

St Wilfrid’s, Ribchester, St Mary Magdalene, Accrington, St Peter’s, Burnley, Hutton Grammar School, Preston, Holy Trinity, Tarleton.

Tuesday, the day of the festival, was also Shrove Tuesday when Christians traditionally prepare for the beginning of Lent which starts today (Ash Wednesday).

Choir Church logo

Also known as ‘Pancake Day’, Bishop Philip took time before the Festival began in earnest to toss some pancakes as some of the choir children looked on!

The festival itself consisted of a ‘Choir School’ to begin, led by Cathedral Director of Music, John Robinson, before they were joined by members of the Cathedral Choir. Later the entire ensemble sang at the regular Cathedral Evensong.

As the festival drew to a close, Bishop Philip commented: “Music can stir the soul and I know this only too well, having come to faith myself through the choral tradition. I was delighted to support the festival, hear the glorious singing of the children and, through this gathering, celebrate our progress so far.”