Fleetwood rescue drama

By ken bennett
Contributor
Published 10th Mar 2025, 07:05 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 11:44 BST
HM Coastguard Fleetwood were called out on Sunday after a person got stuck in mud on Fleetwood beach

Three of our mud rescue technicians went out and used hands and shovels to dig her free.

The Knott-End Coastguard Rescue Team who had been called as support took their all-terrain Argocat out to collect the casualty and bring them back to safety to be assessed.

They then kindly returned and picked up our technicians to save them from the long trudge back to promenade.

Rescue underway

The rescue went like clockwork and with the casualty fit and well, the team returned to station to clean the kit and get back to their Sunday.

Coastal Emergency? Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard!

HM Coastguard To SEARCH To RESCUE To SAVE

