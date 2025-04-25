Fleetwood Hall welcomes the community for two days of fun, fashion and future opportunities
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Fleetwood Hall, part of Sandstone Care, is known for its warm and welcoming atmosphere, where compassionate, person-centred care is at the heart of everything. The open days offered a unique opportunity for visitors to experience the home’s homely environment first-hand, meet the dedicated team, and see the difference they make in the lives of those they care for.
There was plenty on offer to entertain guests of all ages, including a talk from community organisation Healthier Fleetwood, and a captivating performance by entertainer Bobby Woodings. Residents, visitors and staff alike enjoyed a packed programme of activities, culminating in a brilliantly bonkers ‘through the decades’ fashion show, where staff strutted their stuff in wild and wacky outfits.
The event was also a great chance for anyone interested in a career in care to learn more about the rewarding roles available at Fleetwood Hall. Visitors were able to speak with staff, hear about their experiences, and discover the many benefits of working in a supportive, values-led environment.
Kimberley Lord, home manager at Fleetwood Hall, said: “We had an absolutely fantastic couple of days. It was lovely to welcome so many people from the local area and to show them what a vibrant, caring and fun place this is. Events like these are important – they help break down barriers and show what life in a care home is really like. Whether someone came along to enjoy the entertainment, chat with residents, or explore a new career, we hope they left with a smile on their face.”