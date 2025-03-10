Fleetwood Hall Care Home invites local community to explore job opportunities and view facilities

Fleetwood Hall care home, part of Sandstone Care, is opening its doors to the local community on Friday 4th and Saturday 5th April 2025 for special open days, offering a unique opportunity to explore the home, meet the dedicated team, and learn more about rewarding career opportunities in care.

Located on Chatsworth Avenue, Fleetwood, Fleetwood Hall is a warm and welcoming home where compassionate care is at the heart of everything. The open days will give visitors the chance to experience the homely environment, speak with staff about the vital work they do, and discover the difference they make in residents' lives.

In addition to showcasing the home’s person-centred approach to care, the event is an excellent opportunity for those considering a career in care to find out more about the available roles and the benefits of working in a supportive and fulfilling environment.

Kimberley Lord, Home Manager at Fleetwood Hall, said: "We are incredibly proud of the care and support we provide at Fleetwood Hall, and we’re looking forward to welcoming the local community to experience it for themselves. Whether you’re looking for a career in care or simply want to see the difference we make in residents’ lives, we’d love for you to join us. Our team is passionate about delivering the highest standards of care, and we can’t wait to meet people who share that commitment."

Fleetwood Hall’s open days are open to all—whether considering a career in care, looking for a home for a loved one, or simply interested in seeing the fantastic work being done in the community.