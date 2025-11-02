Fleetwood Colts open the season in style with 34–10 win at Bolton

Fleetwood Colts Open the Season in Style

Fleetwood Colts kicked off their new season in commanding fashion on Sunday, securing a 34–10 away victory over Bolton in a competitive 14-a-side fixture played under uncontested scrums.

Despite Bolton dominating much of the early possession, it was Oakley Lodge who opened the scoring for Fleetwood midway through the first half, diving over to put the visitors 5–0 ahead. Moments later, Taylor Boor added a second try to double the lead to 10–0.

Bolton fought back with a well-taken try of their own just before the break to narrow the gap to 10–5, but Fleetwood responded immediately as Taylor Boor crossed again before half time to give the Colts a 15–5 advantage going into the break.

The second half saw disciplined defensive work and patient attack from Fleetwood, even as both sides received yellow cards in a physical contest. Once back to full strength, Fleetwood took control — Luke Gee powering through for his first try, converted by Boor, to make it 22–10.

Fleetwood’s momentum continued as Luke Gee added his second, followed by another superb run from Taylor Boor, who completed his hat-trick and converted to seal an emphatic 34–10 full-time victory.

It was a confident and well-organised performance from the Colts, marked by excellent teamwork and leadership across the pitch.

This win places Fleetwood at the top of the Junior Colts League table after the opening weekend, setting the tone for what promises to be an exciting season ahead.

Fleetwood’s coaches praised the side’s structure, work rate, and composure under pressure, particularly given the early defensive challenges.

Fleetwood Rugby Are Recruiting!

If you’re 16 or 17 and want to give rugby a go, come and join Fleetwood’s friendly Colts squad, no experience necessary!

Training takes place every Tuesday and Thursday from 6:00pm to 7:00pm at Fleetwood Rugby Club, and players are welcome from across the Fylde Coast. Whether you’re completely new to the game or looking to get back into rugby, you’ll find a supportive team, great coaches, and plenty of opportunities to learn and play.

Just turn up, get stuck in, and be part of a team sitting proudly top of the league after an incredible start to the season.