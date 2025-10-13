Fleetwood Colts edge closer to top after confident win over Ormskirk

Fleetwood Colts edge closer to top

Fleetwood Colts continued their strong start to the season on Sunday with a 25–12 win over Ormskirk in a lively 10-a-side match that later moved to 12-a-side with contested scrums.

Fleetwood burst out of the blocks with Charlie Spore crossing for the opening try just a minute into the game to make it 5–0. Luke Gee soon added a second, giving Fleetwood an early 10–0 lead before Ormskirk fought back with two tries, one converted, to edge ahead 12–10 at half time.

The home side responded superbly after the break. Jack Brock powered over to reclaim the lead, and Luke Gee followed up with his second try of the day to extend the gap. Charlie Spore then sealed the result with another well-finished effort to make it 25–12 at full time.

Logan Wisniewski was named Man of the Match for his all-round performance and leadership across the park.

Fleetwood are recruiting

This win leaves Fleetwood sitting third in the Junior Colts League, just one point behind second place with a game in hand, keeping the race for the top spots wide open as the season gathers pace.

Fleetwood’s coaches praised the team’s teamwork, determination, and continued improvement, especially with many of the players still developing their rugby experience.

If you’re 16 or 17 and want to give rugby a try, come and join Fleetwood’s welcoming Colts squad - no experience necessary!

Training takes place every Tuesday and Thursday from 6:00pm to 7:00pm at Fleetwood Rugby Club, and players are welcome from across the Fylde Coast. Whether you’re completely new to the sport or looking to get back into rugby, you’ll find a friendly, supportive environment where everyone can get involved and develop their skills.

Just turn up, get stuck in, and be part of a growing team with big ambitions this season.