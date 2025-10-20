Fleetwood care home supports local community with dementia workshop

Fleetwood Hall

Fleetwood Hall care home in Fleetwood, part of Sandstone Care, is hosting a free Dementia Care Workshop at Fleetwood Town Football Club, providing vital support and expert insights for caregivers and those keen to learn more about dementia care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The interactive session, which is open to everyone, will cover a range of essential topics designed to help attendees navigate the challenges of dementia care, including:

Effective communication techniques.

Understanding and managing behavioural changes.

Creating a safe and supportive home environment.

The workshop features expert speakers who will share practical advice and strategies to enhance the quality of care for individuals living with dementia. Attendees also have the chance to connect with others facing similar experiences, fostering a sense of community and shared understanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleetwood Hall home manager Kimberley Lord said “At Sandstone Care, we are dedicated to supporting those caring for individuals with dementia, and this is a great opportunity for people to engage in learning and share experiences. The knowledge gained from this session will make a real difference in their caregiving journey.”

Fleetwood Hall Care Home is committed to providing ongoing support and resources to families affected by dementia. The event highlights the importance of accessible information and community engagement in improving dementia care. Feedback from previous workshops were overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing gratitude for the valuable insights and practical guidance offered.

Tuesday, November 4 · 10am - 2pm

Tickets available here - https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/fleetwood-hall-care-home-free-dementia-care-workshop-tickets-1089819642889?aff=oddtdtcreator