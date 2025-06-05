Fleetwood care home residents delighted by surprise miniature Shetland pony visit

Residents of Fleetwood Hall Care Home in Fleetwood, part of Sandstone Care Group, enjoyed a cheerful morning thanks to the arrival of two charming, four-legged friends.

The residents were visited by miniature Shetland ponies Caramel and William from Simply Shetlands. The residents and staff formed a connection with both of the beautiful ponies and showered them with affection, carrots, grass and water .

Local school pupils also joined in to enjoy a hands on experience with the ponies.

Resident Kathlean, 89, said: “It was lovely to see the local school children that brought a delight to the experience.”

The ponies didn’t just socialise in the lounge, they also took to the corridors and visited residents in their rooms meaning everyone had the opportunity to get involved.

The activities team at Fleetwood Hall, said: “The day was a delight for everyone ,we are so grateful for the visit. We saw so many smiles. It was lovely to watch the residents and staff sharing this memorable experience together.”

76 year-old resident Sue, said: “I petted William a miniature pony, it made me so happy.”

89 Year-old resident Barbara said: “What a lovely experience in a lovely friendly home.’

90 a year-old Vera added: “It was such a delightful experience, and made me feel so happy meeting the ponies.”