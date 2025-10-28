Five happiest places to live in Lancashire are revealed

Lytham St Annes

Lytham St Annes is top - followed by Chorley, Clitheroe, Preston and Croston

Lytham St Annes is the happiest place to live in Lancashire, according to a new survey.

The coastal town was the highest rated location in the county in a list of the 75 happiest places.

In second place in Lancs was Chorley, Clitheroe was third, Preston was fourth and Croston was fifth.

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the surroundings and green spaces, provision of good state schools and affordable housing, as well as access to quality pubs, restaurants, independent shops and cultural attractions.

Lytham St Annes is a Victorian town with beautiful parks, excellent schools, and the famous Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club, offering a relaxed pace of life.

Some of the top-rated schools in the Lytham St Annes area include Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School for primary education and Saint Bede's Catholic High School and Armfield Academy for secondary education.

TV and films shot in Lytham St Annes include the BBC drama World on Fire and the 2005 mini-series Casanova.

Popular pubs include The Deacon and The Taps.

Online store Furniturebox polled 5,000 people, with panels in each big city and county including Lancs.

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Lytham St Annes is the happiest place to live in Lancashire.

“All 75 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK is such a wonderful place to live, loved by visitors from all over the world.

“Most of the locations in the top 75 are not the most affluent in their localities and have access to some affordable housing including Lytham St Annes which is very popular with families.

"The survey shows that the happiest places are not defined by wealth but by the quality of life within them.”

