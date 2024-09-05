Financial Strain Hits Home: Over Half the Nation Struggle to Cope With Unexpected Expenses

Research by giffgaff reveals that around 36M UK adults have felt the pinch of financial insecurity, and for those that have felt insecure, one in five (22%) have struggled for over five years. The mobile network is helping its customers navigate some of the everyday financial pressures through its ‘Best Plan Advice’ offering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New research from giffgaff reveals around 36M UK adults have felt the pinch of financial insecurity, with one in five (22%) that are financially insecure having struggled for over five years

Over half the nation (54%) feels in the dark about the financial support available to them

52% of Brits admit to relying more on their mobile phone to help navigate financial difficulties, than they do on their families and friends

giffgaff customers receive monthly Best Plan Advice, to upgrade and even downgrade their plan to make sure they’re not overpaying

With tight household budgets, consumers are seeking ways to cut costs, or be more financially savvy, without sacrificing connectivity. The survey highlights that over half the nation (57%) struggle to cope with unexpected expenses, with the most common costs contributing to financial insecurity being household bills (42%), credit card debt (29%), job loss (29%), and car repairs (27%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

giffgaff Best Plan Advice

Over half (54% admit to feeling in the dark when it comes to knowing what financial support is available and a further 3 in 5 (60%) think that the help available to people financially struggling is not well communicated. giffgaff believes everyone should have affordable and easy access to connectivity, which is why it offers Best Plan Advice to customers each month.

giffgaff actively recommends the best value plan by analysing ongoing data usage, ensuring customers don’t have to pay more than they need to, whether that’s by upgrading or downgrading their plan. With 52% of Brits leaning on their phones more than family or friends when navigating financial difficulties, staying connected is more important than ever.

Ash Schofield, giffgaff CEO, adds, “giffgaff’s Best Plan Advice delivers value for money, empowering customers to only pay for the data they need. It often raises an eyebrow when people learn we might advise our customers to spend less with us each month, but we truly believe in making connectivity fair and equitable.

Best Plan Advice has been around for over 10 years now and our customers really appreciate the guidance it offers, especially if they’re feeling a financial pinch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

giffgaff also offers free access to helpful resources, such as Debt Advice Foundation, StepChange Debt Charity, Mind and many more. Find out more about the additional help available and Best Plan Advice at giffgaff.com.