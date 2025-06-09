Final Phase Of Homes Now Selling At Burnley Development

Lancashire housing developer has announced that it’s the last chance to buy at the Brun Lea Heights development in Burnley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barratt Homes’s established development on Rossendale Road is now over 80% sold. With an array of different home styles still available to consider, house hunters can take their pick from the remaining properties to suit their needs.

One of the properties available for eager house hunters to consider; the Ellerton, is ready to move into for anyone looking to be in a brand-new home for the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ellerton is a bright and practical home, well-suited to modern family living. The large open-plan kitchen with ample dining space has French doors leading to the garden.

BM - The show home gardens at Brun Lea Heights in Burnley

It also features a spacious lounge for all the family to relax in. Upstairs, the main bedroom has an en suite shower room and there is a further double bedroom, a single bedroom and a family bathroom.

Across the development, there is a variety of schemes made for potential buyers to consider for a comfortable and affordable move.

One of the featured Ellertons is available with either a £12,700 deposit contribution or 105% Part Exchange, which gives both first-time buyers and second steppers the chance to make a move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We are proud of the work that has been put into Brun Lea Heights and we are quickly edging closer to completion.

BM - 002 BM_BrunLeaHeights_Burnley_Ellerton_3bed - A kitchen and dining area in a typical home at Brun Lea Heights

“With this final phase of homes, we hope that we can continue to help people settle into their dream homes and leave the area knowing that we have created a fantastic brand new community.

“Due to the popularity of this development, we would recommend anyone interested to visit our sales team now.”

Brun Lea Heights is located on Rossendale Road and has a collection of three and four bedroom homes on the market from £249,000.

For more information about the properties and offers available at the development, call the sales team on 033 3355 8474 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lancashire.