Filipino families celebrate Cordilleran culture in Blackpool

Now in its second year, the weekend event brought people together from across the UK, including London, Leeds, Liverpool, Hull, Wolverhampton, Burnley, and Lancaster. Many of the families camped together, sharing food, stories, and laughter in a relaxed and friendly setting.

The event was organised by Bryan Dulawan, originally from Ifugao, and local entrepreneur Rita Leadley, who hails from Mountain Province. Bryan also serves as president of the Blackpool, Fylde, and Wyre Filipino Bayanihan Community. Together, they helped bring the community together to honour shared traditions and pass them on to the next generation.

“This is a chance for our children to experience our culture and feel proud of where they come from,” said Bryan. “It also lets us share our traditions with our neighbours here in Blackpool.”

The Cordilleran people - often called Igorots - come from several provinces in the northern Philippines and have kept many of their traditional ways, including farming on hand-built rice terraces, wood carving, and ceremonial dances. Among the most famous symbols of this culture are the rice terraces of Ifugao, carved by hand into the mountains over 2,000 years ago and now listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. These terraces are still farmed today and stand as a powerful reminder of the ingenuity and resilience of the Cordilleran people.

During the weekend, families served traditional dishes like pinikpikan and dinakdakan, a grilled pork dish known for its tangy, smoky flavour. The sound of gongs echoed across the field as dancers in colourful clothes performed routines passed down through generations. As the sun set, the community sang together in their own native languages, creating a heartfelt reminder of home.

The organisers praised Blackpool as a perfect host, with its affordable venues, nearby attractions, and warm welcome. Events like this not only strengthen family and community ties—they also bring new life to the local area through tourism and cultural exchange.

With this year’s celebration called a big success, families are already planning to return next year. The organisers hope to make the event even bigger, opening it up to more guests and continuing to build bridges between communities.

“Blackpool has been good to us,” said Bryan. “We want to give something back by sharing who we are.”

