Festive Fun and Joy with Encore Singers
The success of the evening was augmented by the superb performances of 4 young men from SAM's PLACE. A local charity, providing a unique service and opportunity for young people with differing needs.They were stars of the show Bringing A Little Jingle and putting a smile on everyone's face.
The whole evening was joyous with a mix of song, anecdotes and even an hilarious rendition of the panto, Cinderella.
The all ladies choir is renowned for supporting local charities and this year their chosen charity is Sam's Place. Thanks to everyone involved who helped us raise over £1k.
An absolutely fantastic way to begin the season of giving and kindness. Merry Christmas everyone and All The Very Best for 2025.
