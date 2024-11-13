Festive fair showcases Lancashire makers at Lytham Hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Winter Art Fair will make a spectacular return to Lytham Hall this month with a dazzling array of locally made art, craft, and design on offer.

This year celebrates the 10th year at the Hall with this popular event taking place across the weekend of November 16 and 17. Over the weekend more than 40 makers from across Lancashire and the Northwest will be showing and selling their work with handmade wares ranging from vibrant and stylish textiles to wonderful one-off jewellery.

This free to attend, provides an opportunity to meet local makers and support independent small businesses. With many handmade one-off products, makers have a lower carbon footprint than many larger businesses with minimal waste and using sustainable materials and packaging.

These environmentally aware artists include Jitterbugs by Sally. All Sally’s work is made in her North Lancashire studio from salvaged and repurposed vintage treasures making quirky, unique, characters made from things that would otherwise have gone into landfill.

The Fair offers a wide range of artworks from ceramics to painting and prints. Visitors with a love for handmade festive and eco-friendly products will be able to enjoy so many unexpected and exciting things.

Heather Chapman, Curator at Hopeful and Glorious, says: “We’re delighted to be back at Lytham Hall for this special 10th year. We have a range of makers taking part with a good mix of new and returning artists. We are delighted to welcome back some makers who took part right at the beginning and now they are returning with new work that hasn’t been shown at Lytham before.

"The stalls are situated in the west wing and grounds so it’s a lovely opportunity to explore handmade art and craft while winding your way through the hall. The event is free to attend and this year that feels particularly important. A warm welcome and enjoyable visit showcasing local makers is open to all."

A selection of makers taking part in the Art Fair include:From the Fylde Coast Fylde artist, Lynne Calland of ArtYardArt creates vibrant paintings and mixed media pieces with alcohol ink and machine embroidery. She also makes cyanotypes using Lancashire wildflowers and foliage. Lynne facilitates workshops throughout the northwest.

Emily Peet is an award-winning Illustrator from Lytham St Annes, specialising vibrant and whimsical mixed-media illustrations, inspired by nature, places, animals, and joys from everyday life, crafted to share a little colour through art prints, stationery and gifts.

Consciously hand-created from her cosy home studio in Lytham St Annes.Jo Dawson runs a small family run business Sieluni based in Lytham St Anne's.

“I started Sieluni because I wanted to find all natural eco-friendly candles more natural candles that I felt I could burn in the presence of my children at an affordable price but couldn’t. Our candles are vegan friendly and cruelty-free. They are made from a sustainable natural wax with essential oils, cotton wick, with reusable containers, ribbons and recyclable packaging.

"We make very small batches so each candle gets our care and attention.”

Julie Kenworthy from Lytham St Annes is an illustrator working with coloured pencils to create delicate and detailed animal drawings - both domestic and wild. Julie uses her designs to inspire a range of products including prints, cards and coasters.Lynda from Little Glass Boutique creates one-off fused glass keepsakes, festive decorations and cards all made in her Lytham studio.

From Wyre and Lancaster Hannah Corbett lives and works in Lancaster at Luneside Studios and Iron Press PrintRoom where she creates prints focusing on industrial heritage and decay. Hannah is a versatile artist, who doesn't confine herself to a single medium, preferring instead to adapt her style to suit the subject or mood she wishes to convey.

Silver 4 Ever create beautiful sterling silver jewellery from their home studio in Lancaster. Designer-maker Sue has a keen eye for detail and handcrafts each piece to be unique.Sue has also branched out into painting inspired by the coast and will be bringing a selection of her seahorse-themed fluid paintings.

From Preston, Chorley and the West Lancashire, Lucie Pritchard works from her home studio in Longton. The heart of her work is based on keeping the nostalgic feel of the written word alive. She creates personalised gifts and stationery incorporating modern calligraphy and illustrations using both traditional pen and modern digital art methods.

Judy Musselle is a multidisciplinary artist based near Ormskirk. She studied Art and Design at Bradford College in the 1980s and has worked as an illustrator, as well as an educational and community artist. Moving away from the restrictions of commercial illustration, her work now inhabits the world of magical surrealism and visual storytelling.Inspired by fairy tales and childhood memories, she focuses on the themes of strong female heroines and their relationships with supernatural creatures.

Her work is available as original acrylics on canvas and limited edition giclee prints. She also creates hand-painted three-dimensional wall and table décor based on her enchanted characters.

Sarah Buckett’s joyful, colour saturated collages are all carefully handmade using vintage and contemporary magazine paper plus the occasional inclusion of sentimental papers and fabrics. Her process is very playful, inspired the simplicity of her materials and the often-overlooked beauty of close up everyday moments. She works from her home studio in Chorley.Other Preston artists taking part include Christine Cherry Ceramics. Christine was a finalist in The Great Pottery Throwdown. Christine creates elegant slip-cast Parian porcelain carved to reveal exquisite layers of light and colour.

From Pennine Lancashire and Ribble Valley, Laura Ashlea from Darwen, Lancashire makes her art pieces from her home studio. She creates original textured art pieces based on a minimalistic aesthetic style. Her paintings are created to a high quality standard and come with a bespoke handmade frame.

Deborah Joy, aka Lady Moth's Emporium, grew up in St Annes. She now lives and works in the Rossendale Valley. She makes lampshades and floor lamps with fabrics that are a little unconventional and different to the norm.

Laura Brown from Shed On The Fell based in Longridge creates images of British Wildlife from Lancashire’s Ribble Valley. Her signature style with inks emerged during winter evenings in front of the fire and are inspired by wildlife spotted on walks with her trusty chocolate Labrador. Seeing deer, hares, pheasants and robins locally enabled Laura to create her studies first hand.

Meet the makers, browse the stalls and take home some unique purchases. Everyone is welcome and its dog friendly too.The Winter Art Fair at Lytham Hall is a two-day event taking place on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th November 11am to 4pm with free admission.

For more information on the event see http://hopefulandglorious.co.uk