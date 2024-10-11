Female-Founded Brands Join Forces for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

UK, October 2024 – This October, in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a powerful collaboration of female-founded brands within the Buy Women Built network is coming together to raise both awareness and funds for breast cancer charities. United in the belief that they are stronger together, brands from diverse industries are collaborating to amplify the importance of early detection and the strength found in community fundraising.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Breast cancer is an issue that affects us all. In the UK alone, over 55,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year, and tragically, more than 11,000 lives are lost—nearly 1,000 each month, or one every 45 minutes. With one in seven women facing a breast cancer diagnosis in their lifetime, the need for awareness, research, and support has never been more urgent.

This initiative is deeply personal to many within the Buy Women Built network. Among the brands involved are survivors and those who have fought through diagnosis and treatment while building their businesses. The brands participating in this collaboration include ecojiko, OMG Tea, Anna James the Label, L’Organiq, Evenly, Well & Truly, Caboodle, Y.O.U Underwear, Pep & Lekker, Louise Thomas Skin Care, Amp Wellbeing, Kooky, Seep, Raishma Ready to Wear, SANA Wellness, and Tinker & Tallulah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout October, these brands will raise funds and awareness across various platforms, culminating in a special campaign launch with a collective photo shoot in London at the Future Dreams House – one of the charities supported during the collab. This event serves as a visual reminder of the importance of self-checks and early detection, with each brand’s founder sharing their story in the hope of inspiring others.

Female Founder Brands

Katy Davies, founder of ecojiko and the visionary behind this collaboration, shares her personal story: “Three years ago, during Breast Cancer Awareness month, I found a lump in my breast. Within weeks, I was diagnosed with breast cancer and began chemotherapy. My tumour was aggressive, just half a millimetre away from spreading. Early detection saved my life, and I am forever grateful. I know how fragile life is, and I am very aware I am one of the lucky ones.”

Katy's experience is echoed by many in the network, as several women have built their brands while undergoing cancer treatment or in its aftermath. As Emma Chevrel, founder of L’Organiq explains “As a breast cancer survivor myself, the importance of early detection is crucial and this super-power collective of Buy Women Built brands, working together to spread the word, just shows the force of difference women supporting women can make.” The spirit of resilience and hope that binds these entrepreneurs together is what makes this collaboration truly special.

“Our goal with this first collaboration is to create something meaningful that grows year after year,” Katy adds. “Together, we are leveraging the power of our unique community to raise awareness, support each other, and drive change.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the campaign continues to unfold throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the collaboration hopes to inspire more women to check themselves regularly and seek medical advice if they notice any changes. Early detection can be life-saving, and by sharing their stories, these women are sending a powerful message of hope and solidarity.