FCAT Shines at ‘Top of the Bench Chemistry Competition’

Students from the Fylde Coast Academy Trust (FCAT) showcased their chemistry skills at the regional heats of the Royal Society of Chemistry's Top of the Bench competition. Teams from Armfield Academy, Montgomery Academy, and Garstang Community Academy represented FCAT with outstanding performances in this highly competitive event.

Scarlett Wilkes, FCAT Director of Science said, “the competition brought together schools from across Lancashire, with teams of four students from Years 9, 10, and 11 tasked with solving challenging chemistry problems. Participants demonstrated their expertise by determining the concentration of ethanol, performing forensic techniques, analysing data, drawing graphs, and presenting their conclusions”.

She continued, “we were thrilled that Armfield Academy claimed first place, earning the honour of representing Lancashire in the National Finals in Cardiff on Saturday, 22nd March. Garstang Community Academy also secured an impressive third place”.