FCAT Shines at ‘Top of the Bench Chemistry Competition’
Scarlett Wilkes, FCAT Director of Science said, “the competition brought together schools from across Lancashire, with teams of four students from Years 9, 10, and 11 tasked with solving challenging chemistry problems. Participants demonstrated their expertise by determining the concentration of ethanol, performing forensic techniques, analysing data, drawing graphs, and presenting their conclusions”.
She continued, “we were thrilled that Armfield Academy claimed first place, earning the honour of representing Lancashire in the National Finals in Cardiff on Saturday, 22nd March. Garstang Community Academy also secured an impressive third place”.