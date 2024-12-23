Experts in Santa health alert on busiest night of year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Santa Claus has been warned by health experts to take care of himself to avoid becoming Father Sickmas tonight.

The fat, jolly fella in red is at high risk of a sleigh-full of ailments that could even cause him to throw a Santa sickie on his busiest night of the year, according to Pharmacists at Well Pharmacy, Britain’s biggest independent pharmacy chain.

When it comes to winter ailments, he is at high risk of colds, blocked sinuses, sore throat and flu -- which could be nasty for anyone elderly and overweight, especially if they haven’t had a flu jab.

Stress at having such a tight schedule of chimneys to get down in one night can lead to high blood pressure, while lifting all those sacks means a bad back and aching muscles.

All that sherry and mince pies will play havoc with his digestion and lead to turmoil inside his big belly. And living at the North Pole means he’ll be short on sunlight at this time of the year and could be suffering Vitamin D deficiency.

Well pharmacist Alisha Mann said: “While Santa may be the embodiment of Christmas, his red velvet cloak hides a sleigh-full of health troubles, especially in such a stressful job.

“We recommend Saint Nick pops into a Well Pharmacy for a flu jab during his flying visit to the UK if he hasn’t had one - and pick up some cough and cold treatments, vitamins, and something for his achy muscles.

Alisha has given Santa – and the rest of us - some expert tips keeping healthy over the Christmas period:

1. The North Pole Cold: Stuffy Nose and Sinus Woes Santa’s journey begins in the icy conditions of the North Pole, which can lead to sinus congestion. Cold weather can affect your sinuses, causing blockages and discomfort. To help Santa stay clear-headed, a decongestant or nasal spray would be a great addition to his sleigh.

2. Stress from the Holiday Rush: High Blood Pressure Managing the elves, overseeing the reindeer, and checking the naughty and nice list can be stressful. Santa should consider having his blood pressure checked free at his local pharmacy when Christmas is over.

3. “Ho Ho Ho” Overload: A Sore Throat from All the Cheer With so many festive greetings, Santa’s iconic “Ho Ho Ho!” can be tough on his voice. Throat lozenges and soothing herbal tea can help. And for more troublesome cases, anyonecan visit a pharmacist under the Pharmacy First scheme,

4. Overindulgence on Sherry and Mince Pies: Too much of a good thing can cause an upset stomach. Gaviscon Double Action Tablets, can help. It’s also important to stay hydrated, especially with rich foods and festive drinks. Drinking water supports digestion and helps reduce the chance of a hangover. Perhaps some children might even like to leave Santa a peppermint tea instead of a sherry this year to help him feel his best!”

5. Keeping Energized: Santa Needs His Rest (and a Vitamin Boost) Long hours and little rest can leave anyone feeling drained, even Santa. A quick energy boost such as Dextro Energy tablets or a warm, caffeine-free herbal tea can help him stay alert and feeling good. A well-rested Santa is a happy Santa.

6. Toy-Lifting Sore Back: Relief for Santa’s Achy Muscles Between climbing chimneys and hauling heavy bags of gifts, Santa’s back might start to feel a little sore. A topical muscle rub, such as Motusol Gel or heat patch can provide fast relief and help keep Santa feeling spry enough to finish his rounds."

7. Flu Season Woes: Santa’s Got His Flu Jab With all the work Santa does, catching the flu would be the last thing he needs. We hop Santa has had his free flu jab. The flu jab is quick, easy, and a must for staying well during the busy winter months."