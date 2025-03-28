Expert reveals why you may have maths anxiety even during your weekly shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For over 8 million adults and many children in the UK, struggling with basic maths is not simply “being bad at maths.” It could be dyscalculia - a lesser-known learning difficulty often overshadowed by more recognised learning difficulties such as dyslexia.

Just as dyslexia or dyspraxia can co-occur with other neurodevelopmental conditions, dyscalculia often overlaps with ADHD and autism, and recognising dyscalculia in those with autism or ADHD, is crucial to ensuring these individuals get the right support regardless of their age.

What is dyscalculia?

Dyscalculia is a learning difficulty that affects a person’s ability to understand and work with numbers, and around four million people in the UK are estimated to have the learning difficulty.

Maths anxiety

Celebrities such as Robbie Williams opened up about his condition, sharing his difficult experience in school, which left him thinking he “was a dumb-dumb and it’s taken ages to get over that.”

In dyscalculia, basic concepts of quantity and number sense don’t develop typically, makingeven everyday tasks like telling time or handling money a serious challenge.

Recognising dyscalculia in people who have ADHD or autism is critically important.

Often, the focus is on the primary diagnosis of autism or ADHD, and difficulties with maths might be noted as part of those conditions or overlooked.

But dyscalculia is a separate challenge that requires its own specific support.

If we don’t identify dyscalculia, a person could be left struggling in silence with numbers, even as we address their ADHD or autistic needs.

By recognizing dyscalculia for what it is, specific support can be put in place for maths, rather than assuming it’s just a side-effect of ADHD or autism.

A person with autism or ADHD who also has dyscalculia needs help on two fronts, and addressing only one will leave a significant gap.

Getting the right diagnosis (or multiple diagnoses) enables educators and families to support all of a person’s needs

How can you support individuals with dyscalculia?

People with neurodivergent conditions can absolutely improve their maths skills, provided they get support to break through the barriers Here are some practical ways families, schools, and workplaces can help:

Use visual aids and hands-on tools: Tools like number lines, counters, bead strings, Numicon shapes or cubes can help make sense of quantities and arithmetic calculations. Visual schedules and diagrams can also help those with autism or ADHD follow multi-step maths processes.

Tools like number lines, counters, bead strings, Numicon shapes or cubes can help make sense of quantities and arithmetic calculations. Visual schedules and diagrams can also help those with autism or ADHD follow multi-step maths processes. Communicate clearly: Avoid jargon or unexplained terms and rephrase problems in a way that connects with the person’s experience. If there’s any sign of misunderstanding, take time to talk through the concept again. Don’t assume a nod or silence means they’ve fully understood. Ensure you break down complex tasks into simple, step-by-step chunks. Many with ADHD or dyscalculia can get lost in a lengthy, wordy problem; giving information in smaller pieces or written bullet points can keep them on track

Avoid jargon or unexplained terms and rephrase problems in a way that connects with the person’s experience. If there’s any sign of misunderstanding, take time to talk through the concept again. Don’t assume a nod or silence means they’ve fully understood. Ensure you break down complex tasks into simple, step-by-step chunks. Many with ADHD or dyscalculia can get lost in a lengthy, wordy problem; giving information in smaller pieces or written bullet points can keep them on track Allow extra time and be patient: Timed tests and fast-paced calculations can be a nightmare for someone with dyscalculia – and ADHD can add extra pressure through impulsiveness or distractibility. In the classroom or workplace, providing flexible deadlines or quiet periods to work on number-based tasks can reduce anxiety and improve accuracy.

Timed tests and fast-paced calculations can be a nightmare for someone with dyscalculia – and ADHD can add extra pressure through impulsiveness or distractibility. In the classroom or workplace, providing flexible deadlines or quiet periods to work on number-based tasks can reduce anxiety and improve accuracy. Leverage interests and strengths: Neurodivergent people often have uneven skill profiles, so they might struggle in one area but excel in another. Tap into special interests to make maths more engaging and help maintain attention.

Recognising and supporting dyscalculia isn’t about adding another label for the sake of it, it is about improving quality of life. Difficulties with maths can impact a person’s education, career options, and day-to-day confidence.

When dyscalculia is identified, it could feel like a lightbulb moment. Suddenly the person’s history makes sense - they weren’t ‘lazy’ with homework or ‘just not a math person’; their brain processes numbers differently. With the right support, they can finally make progress and overcome maths anxiety.”