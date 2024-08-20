Expanding Airframe Designs invests in specialist moisture tech

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancashire aerospace specialist Airframe Designs has further invested in technology to improve the quality of its processes and standards.

The introduction of a sophisticated moisture analyser will help the company to meet the highest material specifications in the aerospace industry.

Garry Sellick, additive manufacturing manager at Blackpool-based Airframe Designs, said: “This investment means we can accurately measure and control the moisture content of our material before starting manufacturing to ensure quality of the finished part.

“This technology will reduce the amount of waste we produce because we can be more certain early on in the process that parts will meet the stringent material properties required for parts produced in the aerospace industry. This will consequently reduce our emissions and help us align to our business goals of reducing net emissions to zero by 2050 in line with the global effort.

Moisture technology at Airframe Designs

“We are continually improving and developing our processes within our operation and our customers can be reassured that we are committed to the very best quality standards.”

The investment in the moisture analyser addresses requirements in the aerospace industry specification AMS7100 which can be used by Airframe Designs for all materials being processed and 3D printed into parts for the interiors of modern aircraft.

This follows investment by the company in a second 3D printing machine, a state-of-the-art Stratasys Fortus 450, a new five-axis milling machine and new sophisticated resin printing technology to offer increased capability and quality of parts and tools for its increasing customer base.

Airframe Designs has earned a reputation for delivering optimal engineering solutions for mechanical structures, with a strong emphasis on new design, modifications, repairs, and reverse engineering, as well as providing advanced additive manufacturing services.

With polymer additive manufacturing technology, combined with 3D scanning and 3D modelling, Airframe Designs offers creative solutions to complex engineering problems in the aviation and defence part market, including solutions for airframe tooling. This technology can also be adapted for other industries including space, nuclear, motorsport and rail.

Recent projects undertaken by Airframe Designs include the design and manufacture of several 3D printed tooling fixtures to aid the installation of external sensors onto the fuselage of a special mission military aircraft and the integration of new systems into heavy lift drone platforms.

The company has also been responsible for the conceptual design at a platform level for new uncrewed air-systems, test rig and tooling for electric vehicle propulsion systems and most recently the design and analysis of operator consoles for a special mission aircraft.

