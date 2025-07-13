Established Studio Celebrates New Milestone with Global Dance Open Finals Appearance

Langley Dance Academy, a Blackpool dance school with deep local roots and a dazzling international reputation is once again stepping into the spotlight. The renowned school, founded in 1967, has secured a place in the finals of the prestigious Global Dance Open, taking an extraordinary 90 students to compete on the world stage between the 16th and 20th of July.

This latest achievement adds to the long-standing legacy of the school, which was founded in 1967 by sisters Ruth and Joan Langley. Now run by Sarah Cairns, Donna Langley and their team of teachers who all trained at Langleys, the school continues to thrive. Over the past five years, the school has been a consistent finalist in the Dance World Cup, further cementing its reputation for nurturing top-tier talent.

Last year, their dedication and discipline paid off in spectacular fashion when the school returned from the Dance World Cup with an impressive medal haul — 3 golds, 10 silvers, and 6 bronze medals — showcasing not just the skill of their dancers, but also the strength of their training and community support.

“We are absolutely thrilled,” said Sarah Cairns, “This is more than a competition — it's a celebration of all the hard work, passion, and commitment our students and staff have, but also all of our families.

The dancers are grateful to their sponsors who have helped make their fundraising target achievable.

The Global Dance Open is one of the most competitive international dance events, attracting elite schools and performers from around the world. To have 90 students qualify is an exceptional achievement— and a source of pride not only for the school, but for Blackpool as a whole. The final dances consist of 8 solos, 4 trios and 24 groups.

The young performers have been spending their time in between rehearsals raising funds towards entry fees and branded kit, by bag packing in local supermarkets, running tuck shops and even holding a golf day for the dance dads!

They have had a breadth of support from 13 incredible local businesses who have provided sponsorship. "We are truly thankful to all of our sponsors, we simply could not do this without their support."

Langleys ventured down to take one last group photo before heading to the Global stage, in front of The Blackpool Tower, a venue close to their hearts as they perform their annual show in the Ballroom each year. You can catch students from age 2-18 perform this year between the 16th and 18th of October.