Enveco NW, the DWP, and volunteers rebuild the storytelling story at the Devonshire Road Rock Garden

On September 4th, a dedicated group of 12 DWP employees stepped away from their usual responsibilities to immerse themselves in volunteer work at the Devonshire Road Rock Gardens. This initiative fostered team building among the employees and contributed significantly to revitalising a vital community space.

Working alongside Enveco's engagement, street cleansing, and ground maintenance teams, these volunteers took on the ambitious task of rebuilding the storytelling area within the gardens. In just one day of hard work and collaboration, they transformed a blank space into three beautifully crafted seating areas made from donated tree trunks, wood chippings, and cement edgings. The design features a thoughtfully laid-out path that encourages exploration and creativity.

The collective efforts of everyone involved have truly paid off. This newly rebuilt storytelling space is ready to welcome children eager to unleash their imaginations through stories. It stands as a testament to what can be achieved when companies like DWP partner with organizations such as Enveco NW to create meaningful volunteering opportunities that benefit both employees and the wider community. This project not only enhances local green spaces but also enriches lives by promoting creativity in our youngest generations.

DWP, Enveco staff & Friends of the Devonshire Road Rock Gardens, rebuilding the storytelling circle

A spokesperson for Enveco NW said:

“Thanks to the hard work of our engagement team, volunteers, and other members of Enveco, over the past 3 years as a company we have built some really strong relationships with various businesses to deliver volunteering opportunities for their staff, this work continues and the sparkle these events give our town speaks for itself.”

If you want to arrange a company volunteering event, email [email protected] today.

To keep up-to-date with the latest Blackpool environmental campaigns and news: www.enveconw.co.uk and follow them on social channels now @EnvecoBlackpool.