Enveco NW and Sea Life Centre team up for Blackpool Beach Litter Picking Marathon
The initiative is open to everyone—residents, businesses, and visitors—and aims to clean up the area while promoting sustainability and community involvement. There will be four start locations, including Queens Promenade, Gynn Square, Central Promenade, and South Promenade.
Diane Farley, Enveco’s Neighbourhood Officer, said: “We're excited to collaborate with the Sea Life Centre and encourage as many people as possible to get involved. Together, we can help keep Blackpool’s beautiful coastline litter-free.”
Participants are asked to sign up in advance via the online registration form. All necessary equipment, including litter pickers and bags, will be provided. Attendees should wear suitable clothing and footwear for the event. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Event Details:
- Date: Tuesday, 6 May
- Time: 9.30am - 10.30am
Locations:
- Queens Promenade – Opposite Norbreck Castle
- Gynn Square – Near Jubilee Gardens
- Central Promenade – Opposite The Sea Life Centre
- South Promenade – Near the Tram Depot
For more information and to sign up, go to: enveconw.co.uk/community-litter-picking-events