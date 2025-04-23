Enveco NW and Sea Life Centre team up for Blackpool Beach Litter Picking Marathon

Enveco NW, Blackpool Council's wholly owned waste company, is partnering with the Sea Life Centre Blackpool to host a Litter Picking Marathon along Blackpool Beach and Seafront. The event will take place on Tuesday, 6 May from 9.30am to 10.30am, with multiple locations available for participants to join in the effort.

The initiative is open to everyone—residents, businesses, and visitors—and aims to clean up the area while promoting sustainability and community involvement. There will be four start locations, including Queens Promenade, Gynn Square, Central Promenade, and South Promenade.

Diane Farley, Enveco’s Neighbourhood Officer, said: “We're excited to collaborate with the Sea Life Centre and encourage as many people as possible to get involved. Together, we can help keep Blackpool’s beautiful coastline litter-free.”

Participants are asked to sign up in advance via the online registration form. All necessary equipment, including litter pickers and bags, will be provided. Attendees should wear suitable clothing and footwear for the event. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Litter Pickers

Event Details:

  • Date: Tuesday, 6 May
  • Time: 9.30am - 10.30am

Locations:

  • Queens Promenade – Opposite Norbreck Castle
  • Gynn Square – Near Jubilee Gardens
  • Central Promenade – Opposite The Sea Life Centre
  • South Promenade – Near the Tram Depot

For more information and to sign up, go to: enveconw.co.uk/community-litter-picking-events

