Enveco celebrates a blooming success with third annual Blackpool in Bloom competition
Enveco took over stewardship of the competition from long-standing organisers Elaine Smith MBE and Betty Bradford, who championed the initiative for many years with dedication and passion.
Now in its third year, the competition has seen impressive growth in participation. From just 27 entries in its inaugural year to 38 in 2024, and now a record-breaking 58 entries in 2025, the initiative continues to capture the imagination of local gardeners and green space champions.
Judging began on 17 July 2025 and took place over four full days, with a wide variety of beautifully maintained gardens, yards, businesses and community spaces showcasing creativity, dedication, and a deep sense of local pride.
Enveco extends heartfelt thanks to this year’s judging panel. Returning judges Allan Wignall, Judi Brown, Terry Mason, and Tim Riley were joined by John Thornley, recently retired from Enveco, and Steve Harvey, a valued member of Enveco’s Grounds Maintenance team.
The event concluded with a celebratory awards ceremony, held at the Village Hotel’s Inspiration Suite, where more than 170 guests gathered to recognise and applaud this year's outstanding entrants. The ceremony was officially opened by Enveco’s Chair, Councillor Adrian Hoyle, and seamlessly hosted by Neighbourhood Officer, Diane Farley
Awards were proudly presented by the Mayoress of Blackpool, Councillor Kim Critchley, alongside Deputy Mayoress, Councillor Mel Fenlon, adding a special sense of civic recognition to the occasion. In attendance there was several special guests, including, Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Tourism, Arts & Culture Cllr Lynn Williams MBE, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Climate Change Cllr Jane Hugo, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Street Scene and Neighbourhoods, Cllr Paula Burdess, Enveco’s Board Chair, Cllr Adrian Hoyle, alongside Enveco’s directors John Hawkin, Managing Director, Paul Whitehead, Finance Director and Deputy Managing Director and Paula Ramsay, Director of Policy & Performance.
A number of key sponsors helped make the day a resounding success:
- Blackpool Transport and My Blackpool Homes, who supported the event, along with having engaging stalls and a visible presence throughout the day
- Sages Hardware, which generously provided a stunning floral arrangement for the Mayoress
- Blackpool Council Catering, whose beautifully presented and delicious cakes were enjoyed by all in attendance
With more participants and community engagement than ever before, the 2025 Blackpool in Bloom competition has proven once again that Blackpool is blooming with pride, passion, and community spirit.
And the results are:
Yards
- Winner: Streetlife of Buchanan Street
- Runner-up: Catherine Maxwell and Michel Olivier, Woodland Grove
- Highly Commended: Mark and Debbie Mennel, Chesterfield Road
Small/Medium Gardens
- Winner: Graeme Hinde, Powell Avenue
- Runner-up: Nicola Barnett, Norbreck Road
- Highly Commended: Joanna Thomson, Howard Crump, Anne Walker, Gavin Breakell, Joy Lynch, Valerie Winter, Alan Lees, Steven Carter, Mikey Emsley, Deirdre Gregson
Large Gardens
- Winner: Janette Grierson, Speyside
- Runner-up: Gareth Braithwaite, Bennetts Lane
- Highly Commended: Susan Frye, Margaret Martin
Community Gardens
- Winner: Belle Vue Strawberry Garden Community Group
- Runner-up: Layton Methodist - Forward Project
- Highly Commended: Forget Me Not Dementia Café, Joanna Thomson
Amenity Gardens
- Winner: Friends of Stanley Park – Memorial Gardens
- Runner-up: Bill and Mavis – The Secret Garden, Watson Road Park
- Highly Commended: Friends of Layton Cemetery, Stanley Park Rose Garden, East Pines Park, Anchorsholme Park, Highfield Park, Claremont Park Community Gardens
Clean and Green Streetscene
- Winner: Back General Street Community Group
- Runner-up: Carl Norman, King George Avenue
- Highly Commended: Daniel Mullan, James Grisedale
Commercial Premises
- Winner: Chris Bracegirdle, Bloomfield Brewhouse
- Runner-up: Lyndene Hotel
- Highly Commended: Selenite Guest House, Madeira Guest House, Norbreck House Abbeyfield, Valarie Wilshaw, Harrowside House Abbeyfield, Sunny Dees Hotel, Howard Bancroft – Blackpool Cricket Club GITS
Conservation Garden
- Winner: The New Langdale – Cherry Tree/St George's School
- Runner-up: Blackpool Carers Centre Volunteers – Beaverbrooks House
Community Support Gardens
- Winner: Layton Community House
- Runner-up: LeftCoast | The People’s Pantry Volunteers
- Highly Commended: The New Langdale, Cherry Tree Gardens Community
Champion of Champions – Public
- Winner: The Fylde Memorial Arboretum and Community Woodland
- Runner-up: Beattock Place Community Garden
- Highly Commended: Forget Me Not Dementia Café, Friends of Stanley Park
Champion of Champions – Private
- Winner: Brian J. Gore – Bali Hai, Bennetts Lane
- Runner-up: Bob Robson,- Squires Gate Lane
- Highly Commended: Howard Crump, Carole Cregian, Ian Brown, Vivian Wallace Dand
New Roots
- Winner: Ellis Carrington, Cavendish Road
Thank you to everyone who took part, and we hope to see you again for Blackpool in Bloom 2026!
For more information about the competition or how to get involved next year, go www.enveconw.co.uk and follow them on social’s today @envecoblackpool