Enveco celebrates a blooming success with third annual Blackpool in Bloom competition

Enveco’s proud to announce the successful conclusion of the third annual Blackpool in Bloom competition, a flagship event that continues to grow in both popularity and community impact. The initiative celebrates the horticultural achievements of Blackpool’s residents, community groups, and businesses, while promoting a strong sense of civic pride across the town.

Enveco took over stewardship of the competition from long-standing organisers Elaine Smith MBE and Betty Bradford, who championed the initiative for many years with dedication and passion.

Now in its third year, the competition has seen impressive growth in participation. From just 27 entries in its inaugural year to 38 in 2024, and now a record-breaking 58 entries in 2025, the initiative continues to capture the imagination of local gardeners and green space champions.

Judging began on 17 July 2025 and took place over four full days, with a wide variety of beautifully maintained gardens, yards, businesses and community spaces showcasing creativity, dedication, and a deep sense of local pride.

Enveco extends heartfelt thanks to this year’s judging panel. Returning judges Allan Wignall, Judi Brown, Terry Mason, and Tim Riley were joined by John Thornley, recently retired from Enveco, and Steve Harvey, a valued member of Enveco’s Grounds Maintenance team.

The event concluded with a celebratory awards ceremony, held at the Village Hotel’s Inspiration Suite, where more than 170 guests gathered to recognise and applaud this year's outstanding entrants. The ceremony was officially opened by Enveco’s Chair, Councillor Adrian Hoyle, and seamlessly hosted by Neighbourhood Officer, Diane Farley

Awards were proudly presented by the Mayoress of Blackpool, Councillor Kim Critchley, alongside Deputy Mayoress, Councillor Mel Fenlon, adding a special sense of civic recognition to the occasion. In attendance there was several special guests, including, Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Tourism, Arts & Culture Cllr Lynn Williams MBE, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Climate Change Cllr Jane Hugo, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Street Scene and Neighbourhoods, Cllr Paula Burdess, Enveco’s Board Chair, Cllr Adrian Hoyle, alongside Enveco’s directors John Hawkin, Managing Director, Paul Whitehead, Finance Director and Deputy Managing Director and Paula Ramsay, Director of Policy & Performance.

A number of key sponsors helped make the day a resounding success:

Secret Garden

Blackpool Transport and My Blackpool Homes, who supported the event, along with having engaging stalls and a visible presence throughout the day

Sages Hardware, which generously provided a stunning floral arrangement for the Mayoress

Blackpool Council Catering, whose beautifully presented and delicious cakes were enjoyed by all in attendance

With more participants and community engagement than ever before, the 2025 Blackpool in Bloom competition has proven once again that Blackpool is blooming with pride, passion, and community spirit.

And the results are:

Yards

Bennett's Lane

Winner: Streetlife of Buchanan Street

Runner-up: Catherine Maxwell and Michel Olivier, Woodland Grove

Highly Commended: Mark and Debbie Mennel, Chesterfield Road

Small/Medium Gardens

Winner: Graeme Hinde, Powell Avenue

Runner-up: Nicola Barnett, Norbreck Road

Highly Commended: Joanna Thomson, Howard Crump, Anne Walker, Gavin Breakell, Joy Lynch, Valerie Winter, Alan Lees, Steven Carter, Mikey Emsley, Deirdre Gregson

Large Gardens

Winner of Champion of Campions

Winner: Janette Grierson, Speyside

Runner-up: Gareth Braithwaite, Bennetts Lane

Highly Commended: Susan Frye, Margaret Martin

Community Gardens

Winner: Belle Vue Strawberry Garden Community Group

Runner-up: Layton Methodist - Forward Project

Highly Commended: Forget Me Not Dementia Café, Joanna Thomson

Amenity Gardens

Winner: Friends of Stanley Park – Memorial Gardens

Runner-up: Bill and Mavis – The Secret Garden, Watson Road Park

Highly Commended: Friends of Layton Cemetery, Stanley Park Rose Garden, East Pines Park, Anchorsholme Park, Highfield Park, Claremont Park Community Gardens

Clean and Green Streetscene

Winner: Back General Street Community Group

Runner-up: Carl Norman, King George Avenue

Highly Commended: Daniel Mullan, James Grisedale

Commercial Premises

Winner: Chris Bracegirdle, Bloomfield Brewhouse

Runner-up: Lyndene Hotel

Highly Commended: Selenite Guest House, Madeira Guest House, Norbreck House Abbeyfield, Valarie Wilshaw, Harrowside House Abbeyfield, Sunny Dees Hotel, Howard Bancroft – Blackpool Cricket Club GITS

Conservation Garden

Winner: The New Langdale – Cherry Tree/St George's School

Runner-up: Blackpool Carers Centre Volunteers – Beaverbrooks House

Community Support Gardens

Winner: Layton Community House

Runner-up: LeftCoast | The People’s Pantry Volunteers

Highly Commended: The New Langdale, Cherry Tree Gardens Community

Champion of Champions – Public

Winner: The Fylde Memorial Arboretum and Community Woodland

Runner-up: Beattock Place Community Garden

Highly Commended: Forget Me Not Dementia Café, Friends of Stanley Park

Champion of Champions – Private

Winner: Brian J. Gore – Bali Hai, Bennetts Lane

Runner-up: Bob Robson,- Squires Gate Lane

Highly Commended: Howard Crump, Carole Cregian, Ian Brown, Vivian Wallace Dand

New Roots

Winner: Ellis Carrington, Cavendish Road

Thank you to everyone who took part, and we hope to see you again for Blackpool in Bloom 2026!

For more information about the competition or how to get involved next year, go www.enveconw.co.uk and follow them on social’s today @envecoblackpool