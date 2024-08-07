Encore Singers raise over £1000 in support of our local RNLI Blackpool Station

At their summer concert Encore Singers entertained a full house yet again with a variety of sea themed songs in aid of Blackpool RNLI Station and in celebration of the 200 year anniversary since Sir William Hillary’s vision of saving lives at sea became reality in 1824.

A spokesperson for ENCORE SINGERS said, “ We are immensely proud to have been able to support such an amazing team of volunteers who put their own lives at risk to save others at sea.”

Pat Abram (Launch Authority) received a cheque for £1027 raised at the concert. Pat became a volunteer 3 years ago after retiring from the police. All his life he has had a close association with the lifeboat institution. Initially, as the son of a Fleetwood trawlerman who drowned at sea, his family became involved in the Fleetwood lifeboat station. But also, in 1983 he was one of the 4 police officers involved in the attempted rescue of Alistair Anthony who got into difficulty in the sea by Gynn Square. The tragic deaths of his colleagues, Angela Bradbury (23), Gordon Connolly (24) and Colin Morrison (38)are commemorated in Jubilee Gardens, Gynn Square.Pat’s account of the tragedy can be heard in a David Thomas podcast (A Mindful Life) – audioboom.com – Saving Life At Sea – Series 8 Episode 7.

Blackpool RNLI began in 1864 and ALL the crew (boat and shore) are volunteers from their 20s to 50 years old, both men and women. Blackpool is one of the busiest stations in the NW and already have had 110 call outs. Last year the total was 140, so 2024 is looking very busy indeed!

It should be noted that all the official RNLI anniversary celebrations have been sponsored by 200 large companies nationwide and NONE of the public subscription or donation revenue has been used, which is directly and solely for station operations.

To support or volunteer Blackpool RNLI pop into the Visitor Centre on the promenade, phone 01253 620424 or connect on Facebook and Twitter (RNLI Blackpool)

For news and future ENCORE SINGER concerts follow us on Facebook (Encore Singers – Blackpool & Fylde)