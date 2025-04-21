Encore Singers -Putting A Little Love Into Summer

By Lesley Bennett
Contributor
Published 21st Apr 2025, 16:51 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 08:24 BST
Once again, Encore Singers are performing at Poulton Methodist Church in aid of the Fylde's local children's hospice, Brian House. Starting at 7:30 pm on Tuesday, 3rd June 2025

As always, Encore Singers will bring joy to your hearts with this year's theme 'Putting a Little Love into Summer'. Enjoy an eclectic selection of love songs old and new whilst helping to raise as much money as possible for Brian House, our chosen charity for this concert.

Tickets are only £5 (including refreshments) and are available now from ANGELA on 07765400205.

Or for more details see our Facebook page or check out our website: www. encore-singers-blackpool-fylde.com

