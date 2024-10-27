Encore Singers do it again!

Encore Singers, the all female choir, this month held their annual charity concert in support of the RBL Poppy Appeal and Local Veterans DWS. Another successful fundraising evening was celebrated by presenting the two organisations with cheques of £443 each.

The evening was enjoyed by a packed house at Poulton Methodist Church, whose volunteers always do us proud by providing refreshments at the interval. Encore Singers are renowned for their eclectic repertoire and this evening, themed "Moments" was no exception.

We even sang Song of Peace - in Zulu!In attendance were our honourable guests, the Mayoress of Wyre and Fylde, Mayor and Mayoress of Blackpool and Cllr Alf Clampson who are always very supportive of our events.

We would like to thank everyone involved who made the event such a success, including Beaverbrooks the Jewellers who provided our first prize in the raffle. Our next charity concert is on Tuesday 10th December, 7:30pm at Poulton Methodist Church.

Tickets are £5 (including refreshments). For more details:Facebook:www.facebook.com/encoreblackpoolWebsite: www.encore-singers-blackpool-fylde.com