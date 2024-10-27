Encore Singers do it again!

By Lesley Bennett
Contributor
Published 27th Oct 2024, 07:06 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 11:34 BST
Encore Singers, the all female choir, this month held their annual charity concert in support of the RBL Poppy Appeal and Local Veterans DWS. Another successful fundraising evening was celebrated by presenting the two organisations with cheques of £443 each.

The evening was enjoyed by a packed house at Poulton Methodist Church, whose volunteers always do us proud by providing refreshments at the interval. Encore Singers are renowned for their eclectic repertoire and this evening, themed "Moments" was no exception.

Most Popular

We even sang Song of Peace - in Zulu!In attendance were our honourable guests, the Mayoress of Wyre and Fylde, Mayor and Mayoress of Blackpool and Cllr Alf Clampson who are always very supportive of our events.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We would like to thank everyone involved who made the event such a success, including Beaverbrooks the Jewellers who provided our first prize in the raffle. Our next charity concert is on Tuesday 10th December, 7:30pm at Poulton Methodist Church.

Tickets are £5 (including refreshments). For more details:Facebook:www.facebook.com/encoreblackpoolWebsite: www.encore-singers-blackpool-fylde.com

Related topics:MayoressJewellersMayorBlackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice