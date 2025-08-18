Employers recognised by Lytham’s On Call firefighters

The two Park Street businesses were given certificates of thanks by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service at a recent ceremony at Lytham Fire Station.

Both firms have an On Call firefighter on their staff and allow them to respond to call outs at a moment’s notice during their working day.

Firefighter Connor Ward is a conveyancing assistant at Vincents Solicitors, while Watch Manager Paul Farman is senior sales negotiatorat John Ardern estate agents.

Their offices are within the five-minute Call Out radius for Lytham Fire Station which is round the corner in Station Road.

Both men provide Day Cover for the station, which is wholly staffed by a team of 14 On Call firefighters.

Area Manager John Rossen said: “Without the support of Vincents Solicitors and John Ardern Estate Agents, the Lytham pump would not be able to function as effectively as it does, providing this life-saving service for the people of our community.

“Employers allowing firefighters the flexibility to leave work and be late from time to time is very much appreciated by all at Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

"We simply could not keep our communities safe without your continued support.”

Connor Ward, 29, said: “I love my job and I love being a firefighter, and I feel incredibly lucky that my employer allows me to do both.

"Not many people know about being an On Call firefighter and might be worried about how their boss would react, but it’s always worth asking. Vincents have been fantastic, I can’t thank them enough.”

Solicitor Luke Robinson is Connor’s boss. He said: “As an employer we support flexible working for a variety of reasons, although I have to admit Connor is the only person who disappears almost instantly to the sound of an alarm going off.

“He’s a hard worker and a loyal colleague, and he never lets his team or our clients down.

"It’s a privilege to help Connor to achieve his ambition of being a firefighter and doing something incredible for this local community, and we’re really proud to support the Lytham On Call fire station.”

The Recognition Ceremony also saw individual firefighters presented with certificates for their service, and all the team’s families thanked for their support.

Watch Manager Paul Farman: In recognition of his dedication to the unit and his great leadership despite multiple other work commitments. He leads by example demonstrating high standards to the unit and is in his 10th year of On Call service.

Crew Manager Craig Wilkinson: In recognition of his commitment to the unit and the people of Lytham by returning post-retirement to provide additional officer-in-charge cover, increasing availability of the pump. And for providing additional training for the crew alleviating pressure on the Watch Manager.

Firefighter Stewart Healy: In recognition of his 20-year-long service and commitment to Lytham On Call.

Firefighter Paul O'Brien: In recognition of his outstanding contribution to the Fire Fighters Charity. Always committed to personal development and doing this with the best interests of the unit in mind, and undertaking additional duties such as equipment checks.

Firefighter Amanda Warnock: In recognition of completing her firefighter development in record time, with evidence of the highest standards. In addition, for picking up the Elms training and maintenance of skills reference.

Firefighter Alfie Wilkinson: In recognition of his dedication to learning and personal development to achieve his breathing apparatus skill.

The event also saw the return of Geoff Walmsleywho served between 1966 to 1990 and is the grandfather of serving On Call Firefighter Kian Dodgson.

For more information about becoming an On Call firefighter with Lytham Fire Station and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service please contact Stuart Jones on 07920 786 805 or [email protected] for more information.

