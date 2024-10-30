Double success for award-winning Blackpool business

AN award-winning Blackpool business is celebrating a double success in its efforts to become a high street environmental-champion.

Sustainability specialists Woodhouse Opticians have been selected as finalists in a national awards competition and - for the first time - been certified as carbon neutral.

Woodhouse is a finalist in the sustainability category at the 2024 Optician Awards. It’s an award they won in 2022 and they will find out if they can repeat that success at a ceremony at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel on November 22.

The shortlisting is recognition of the company’s journey on sustainability which now includes it being declared carbon neutral. This is achieved by a business when there is a balance between the carbon dioxide (CO2) it releases into the atmosphere and the CO2 it removes from it.

The Woodhouse team - l to r Paul Eastwood, Abigail Ward, Sukie Woodhouse, Stephen Woodhouse

Working initially with the Lancashire Chamber Low Carbon programme and then with consultants 2030hub, the business’ greenhouse gas emissions were first calculated across waste generated running its practice, business travel and staff commutes.

The 4.95 tonnes of CO2 were then offset using an approved carbon offset plan, which helped avoid methane emissions from landfill in Brazil.

Director Sukie Woodhouse, who runs the Highfield Road business with Optometrist husband Stephen, said: “We are delighted that our efforts to limit our CO2 emissions and then to offset what we cannot yet remove means that we have been officially recognised as carbon neutral for 2023.

“And to have our actions recognised in national awards is very satisfying. Hopefully, we, along with the other finalists, can help other high street businesses believe they can make changes that will have an impact.”

Sukie said it was important that patients were able to see the business was serious about its commitment to the environment.

She added: “From our actions whiteboard, with current sustainability activity, to our recycling bins, pre-loved frames and art made from recycled plastics – it all combines to create a very visual first impression of what we are about.

“We also make a conscious decision to work with businesses who can demonstrate their own commitment. Our lenses are produced using 100% renewable energy and many of the frames we stock are made entirely from recycled marine plastic or plant-based materials.”

Other green initiatives include recycling all contact lenses and damaged frames and filling eco-bricks with plastic wrapping, which they have then used to create an outdoor area at the practice where they have grown potatoes and tomatoes.