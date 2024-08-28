Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and volunteers at the Blackpool PDSA charity shop are urging animal lovers to have a clear out and donate any unwanted items to help sick and injured pets. To keep our shops full of wonderful pre-loved items we need 100+ bags of donations per week from members of the public..... Can you help us??

Donations urgently needed to help sick and injured pets

Items needed include bric a brac, menswear as well as ladies' clothing and children's toys and games. Donations can be taken to the shop, 7 days a week from 9.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays. You can always call us ahead on 01253 620302 for more information and speak to a member of our fantastic Blackpool Pdsa Charity shop team.

PDSA Shop Manager, Amanda and Assistant Manager Reece, said: " Is your wardrobe bulging with unworn clothes or are your shelves full of books you never read? Why not have a clear out and donate your unwanted items to PDSA Blackpool Charity shop? As well as de-cluttering your homw, you'll be helping raise money for sick and injured pets across the UK."

We are appealing for all types of items, especially ornaments, trinkets, men's clothing from coats, jumprts, jackets and tshirts and men's shoes. We are also in need of ladies' handbags, shoes and accessories and blouses which are all popular with our customers. We also need home furnishings such as bedding, linens and much more. We are therefore urgently neeeding more of these items donated to us at our busy PDSA Blackpool shop. All funds raised will help sick and injured pets accross the UK.

Located at 58 Abingdon Street (FY1 1DA), the Blackpool PDSA shop raises vital funds to provide free and low-cost vet care for those who struggle to pay treatment costs for their and sick injured pets.

PDSA encourages all supporters to sign up for Gift Aid, to help their donations go even further. Gift aid allows PDSA to claim additional 25 per cent of the value of each item sold.

This in tuen helps us raise more funds for the charity and helps provide treatment and care for sick and injured pets in need.

For more information about the Blackpool PDSA shop, please contact us on 01253 620302 or follow us on our Facebook page (Blackpool pdsa shop).

For more information about PDSA, please visit www.pdsa.org.uk